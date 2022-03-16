Giovanni Reyna sets up Witsel winner, BVB creeps up on Bayern (video)

USMNT playmaker Giovanni Reyna had his precision game in order as Borussia Dortmund moved closer to leaders Bayern Munich with a 1-0 win at Mainz on Wednesday.

Reyna back-post free kick met Axel Witsel’s head for a thudded finish that sent BVB 11 points clear of third-place Bayer Leverkusen and more importantly within four points of the longtime defending champions.

The 19-year-old Reyna gets his first goal contribution since scoring a pair of goals in late August, as a leg injury suffered on national team duty kept him away from club and country.

It’s a great sign for Dortmund, who was eliminated from the Europa League and has only the league on its menu thanks to a German Cup loss to St. Pauli. And it’s good news for Gregg Berhalter, too, as the USMNT boss will know Reyna’s put back-to-back half-hour appearances on his record following a stop-start return from injury.

Dortmund goes to the Allianz Arena on April 23 for the second Klassiker of the Bundesliga season. How close will the margin in a month-and-a-half?

