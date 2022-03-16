Giovanni Reyna sets up Witsel winner, BVB creeps up on Bayern (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT playmaker Giovanni Reyna had his precision game in order as Borussia Dortmund moved closer to leaders Bayern Munich with a 1-0 win at Mainz on Wednesday.

Reyna back-post free kick met Axel Witsel’s head for a thudded finish that sent BVB 11 points clear of third-place Bayer Leverkusen and more importantly within four points of the longtime defending champions.

The 19-year-old Reyna gets his first goal contribution since scoring a pair of goals in late August, as a leg injury suffered on national team duty kept him away from club and country.

It’s a great sign for Dortmund, who was eliminated from the Europa League and has only the league on its menu thanks to a German Cup loss to St. Pauli. And it’s good news for Gregg Berhalter, too, as the USMNT boss will know Reyna’s put back-to-back half-hour appearances on his record following a stop-start return from injury.

Dortmund goes to the Allianz Arena on April 23 for the second Klassiker of the Bundesliga season. How close will the margin in a month-and-a-half?

CLUTCH GOAL FROM AXEL WITSEL! He puts away Gio Reyna's set piece to give Dortmund a massive late goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/CXG3UUhVAh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 16, 2022

