To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Liverpool take center stage.

How to watch Premier League in USA

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 9, as below we focus on Liverpool winning their first Premier League title and their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 9 – Liverpool win first Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first-ever Premier League title during the 2019-20 season, as the Reds romped to their first top-flight in over 30 years.

After a three-decade wait to be crowned the Champions of England once again, Liverpool looked likely to go unbeaten throughout the entire campaign. In the end they lost just three of their 38 games, racking up 99 points as they won an incredible 32 games to secure a 19th league title in their illustrious history.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were sensational in attack, while Alisson and Virgil van Dijk were colossal in defense, captain Jordan Henderson majestic in midfield and full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were incredible from start to finish.

From front to back and throughout their entire playing and coaching staff, Liverpool 100 percent deserved this title win as they dazzled with swashbuckling attacking play and Klopp added this title to the UEFA Champions League trophy he’d won 12 months earlier.

With the 2019-20 Premier League season suspended from mid-March to June due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Jurgen Klopp and his side had to wait a little longer to get their hands on the Premier League trophy. They didn’t care though, as the scenes of the hoisting the trophy at Anfield brought so much joy to their fans in Liverpool and around the world.

The long, long wait for another league title was finally over for Liverpool. Just like Jurgen Klopp predicted on his unveiling.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

25: Olivier Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick goal

24: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in tunnel

23: West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation

22: Paolo Di Canio’s stunning scissor volley

21: Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

20: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick

19: Kevin Keegan’s infamous rant

18: Chelsea win first-ever PL title, first league title in 50 years

17: David Beckham scores amazing goal from halfway line

16: Heart-wrenching Steven Gerrard slip costs Liverpool title

15: Manchester United, Arsenal clash in ‘Battle of the Buffet’

14: Wayne Rooney, 16, scores amazing goal: ‘Remember the name’

13: Eric Cantona scores incredible chip, then delivers iconic celebration

12: Sheikh Mansour buys Manchester City, as new era arrives

11: Alan Shearer breaks Newcastle’s all-time scoring record

10: Sir Alex Ferguson bids farewell, calls time on legendary coaching career

9: Liverpool win first Premier League trophy, first league title in 30 years

