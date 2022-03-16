Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves vs Leeds has plenty line on Friday at Molineux (watch live, 4pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as the hosts aim to keep their European dreams alive, while Leeds hope to stay well clear of the relegation zone. STREAM LIVE WOLVES v LEEDS

Bruno Lage’s side have won two on the trot after a dip in form and although their top four hopes are all but over, Wolves look set to push Tottenham, West Ham and others hard to try and finish in the top six and qualify for the Europa League. Raul Jimenez is looking back to his best and Wolves’ strong defensive unit is also showing signs of recovery as they beat Watford 4-0 and won 1-0 at Everton last weekend to bounce back well from three-straight defeats. Wolves have been a streaky team all season along, so let’s see if they can make it three-straight wins to turn their season back around once again.

As for Leeds, they will go into this game with plenty of confidence as American coach Jesse Marsch secured his first win as their manager as they beat Norwich City at home thanks to a stoppage time winner. Joe Gelhardt was the hero for Leeds at Elland Road, as it looked like they would cough up two points late on in devastating fashion. Instead, they have given themselves some breathing space just above the relegation zone but the likes of Burnley, Watford and Everton are all still within touching distance. With key players returning from injury and Leeds looking better defensively, Marsch is having a big impact.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Full backs Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever remain out with thigh injuries, while Pedro Neto and Hwang-Hee chan are both doubts.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips remain out, but are close to a return, while Patrick Bamford being back is huge. Rodrigo is a doubt, while Junior Firpo has joined Tyler Roberts and Leo Fuhr Hjelde on the sidelines.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET, Friday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

