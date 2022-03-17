Everton vs Newcastle: 10-man Toffees steal massive stoppage-time win

Everton vs Newcastle: Frank Lampard and the Toffees snatched what could prove to be a season-saving victory, as they beat the Magpies 1-0 at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Alex Iwobi scored the game’s only goal in the 98th minute (there were 14 minutes of stoppage time due to a length fan invasion), 15 minutes after Everton were reduced to 10 men.

Everton (25 points) remain 17th in the Premier League table despite the defeat, but they now sit three points above 18th-place Watford. The Toffees still have two games in hand on all but one side (Burnley – 21 points, 19th place) currently in the bottom-eight. Newcastle (31 points) hold steady in 14th place, still nine points clear of the bottom-three.

Everton vs Newcastle final score, stats, results

Final score: Everton 1, Newcastle 0

Goal scorers: Everton (Iwobi 90’+8), Newcastle (None)

Shots: Everton 9, Newcastle 17

Shots on target: Everton 3, Newcastle 6

Possession: Everton 39%, Newcastle 61%

2 things we learned – Everton vs Newcastle

1. Everton willing to fight and scrap: 65 minutes into Thursday’s game, Everton had taken all of two shots and completed zero passes inside Newcastle penalty area. Putrid is the first word that comes to mind when trying to describe the display off possession and attacking play. And yet, every player appeared to be playing extremely hard, not shying away from the occasion and challenge, and digging ever-deeper for each ball. Late in the second half, Allan was sent off for a rash tackle on Allan Saint-Maximin (a questionable decision). It wasn’t a dangerous attack on Saint-Maximin — a routine, strategic yellow card in the open field — but it was evident in the way he set out to win the ball that his commitment was unwavering. Apathy had not yet set in around Goodison, and Iowbi and Co., kept that same mindset even after going down to 10 men, snatching three points by brute force.

2. Newcastle not much better in possession: On the other side of Thursday’s chaotic thriller, Newcastle were just as blunt and short of ideas, with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Joe Willock making up one of the most industrious, but creatively deficient, midfields the Premier League has ever seen. Seven of the nine forward passes that Newcastle completed into Everton’s penalty area were balls headed down by the likes of Chris Wood, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and others. It’s a solid plan to draw every game 0-0 — or, at least frustrating your opponent to within an inch of their lives — but it created one shot on target for a player who wasn’t either a defender (set-pieces) or a ball-winner shooting from distance.

Man of the Match: Alex Iwobi – Just his second goal of the season, but a truly colossal one when desperation was beginning to set in.

