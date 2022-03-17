Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning goal for Barcelona to secure a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray on Thursday and send the struggling European powerhouse into the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Fellow Spanish team Sevilla was knocked out of the competition it has won a record six times, losing to West Ham after Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko scored the decisive goal in extra time. West Ham won 2-0 to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 💥 West Ham take the lead on aggregate! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/WqD1eA56jH — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 17, 2022

Aubameyang netted from close range four minutes into the second half as Barcelona came from a goal down to maintain its chances of ending the season with a trophy.

The Spanish giant, which is playing in the Europa League after failing to advance to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2004, was held to a 0-0 draw at home by the Turkish club in the first leg last week.

Rangers reached the quarterfinals on a 4-2 aggregate score despite losing 2-1 to Red Star at Belgrade. Atalanta also advanced 4-2 on aggregate after winning 1-0 at Bayer Leverkusen while Portuguese club Braga progressed after holding Monaco 1-1.

Sevilla’s cross-city rival Betis was also eliminated by Eintracht Frankfurt in extra time.

Lyon beat Porto 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw at home.

In the inaugural Europa Conference League, Leicester advanced 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 away loss to Rennes.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma needed an injury-time equalizer by England forward Tammy Abraham to salvage a 1-1 home draw against Vitesse and secure a spot in the Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

Of the four Dutch teams in the last 16, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord cruised into the quarterfinals while AZ Alkmaar and Vitesse were knocked out.

Marseille, PAOK, Bodø/Glimt and Slavia Prague also advanced.