Tottenham vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham can’t revel in an emotional win over Sevilla too long as it visits London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a match pivotal to both sides’ top four and European hopes (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs West Ham.

West Ham could still head to the 2022-23 Champions League by winning the Europa League — It’s drawn Lyon in the quarterfinals — a top-four berth is a possibility and the Europa League could also beckon via a top-seven finish.

The Irons are three points back of fourth-place Arsenal but have played two more matches. Now in sixth, West Ham’s 48 points are ahead of Spurs on goal differential but Tottenham has a match-in-hand.

A win Sunday would set Spurs back while bolstering West Ham’s bid to better its European stock, and Arsenal’s match with Aston Villa means there could be serious table and UEL tumult over the weekend.

But West Ham also played Thursday while Antonio Conte, Harry Kane, and Tottenham’s been lying in wait.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Oliver Skipp (groin), and Japhet Tanganga (knee) remain out for Spurs.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

The Irons are still waiting on Angelo Ogbonna’s long-term knee injury, while the Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal are out through the international break at the very least.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

