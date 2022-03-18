Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: The Gunners need a swift response and return to winning ways to add to their top-four resumé, when they visit Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 8:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

ASTON VILLA vs ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

After winning five straight Premier League games and taking the driver’s seat in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification (currently one point up, with two games in hand), Arsenal were handily beaten by a ruthless Liverpool side presently stalking and sizing up Manchester City in the title race. Prior to the Liverpool defeat, Man City themselves were the last side to beat Arsenal in the PL. Mikel Arteta’s side responded to that defeat with a six-game unbeaten run — a quick reversal they’ll look to mimic in the West Midlands this weekend.

Aston Villa will be looking for a quick rebound of their own after suffering a 2-1 defeat to West Ham last weekend, snapping their three-game winning run as a result. The mid-table fight for a top-half finish currently features six teams separated by just five points, and Aston Villa sit atop the bunch, in 9th place. 8th-place Wolves are double-digit points above them, making the push for 9th a top priority to close out Steven Gerrard’s first (partial) season in charge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Arsenal this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (thigh), Douglas Luiz (head), Calum Chambers (head) | OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 8:30 am ET Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

