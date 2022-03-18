Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Friday morning’s UEFA Champions League draw gave the quarterfinalists their paths to the final in Paris, where the match has been moved from St. Petersburg following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With no more restrictions for whom clubs can draw, there were still no all-Premier League quarterfinal ties drawn with nearly 38 percent of the field coming from England’s top flight.

Of course, the same can be said for Spain, where Villarreal, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid have reached the quarterfinal draw.

There are three teams remaining without a European Cup in their histories: Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City.

A title for Bayern Munich or Liverpool would bring them level with AC Milan for second all-time with seven, while Real Madrid can double up their nearest rival by claiming a record 14th.

See the draw after the jump.

2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Liverpool vs Benfica

2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinal draw

Chelsea vs Real Madrid winner vs Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid winner

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich winner vs Liverpool vs Benfica winner

Who is in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw?

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Villarreal

How to watch the Champions League draw?

Time: 7am ET Friday

TV Channel: TUDN USA

Stream: Online via UEFA.com

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: April 5-6 and 12-13 (UCL quarterfinals)

Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

