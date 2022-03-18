Europa League draw: West Ham vs Lyon; Barcelona could await

By Mar 18, 2022, 9:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham United will be favored to reach the Europa League final if it gets past a stiff quarterfinal challenge from French mainstays Lyon.

The Irons will have to fend off Ligue 1 standouts Lyon to reach the semifinal round, where either Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt would await David Moyes’ men.

[ MORE: Champions League quarterfinal, semi draw ]

The other side of the bracket will see two USMNT players — perhaps one should be considered an alum — as James Sands’ Rangers tangle with Braga, while Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig gets a very difficult quarterfinal task in Serie A powers Atalanta.

There’s little doubt that Braga got the best draw and Rangers the second-best as the Portuguese side and their Scottish opponents were the weakest clubs left in the competition.

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal draw

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

West Ham vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers

2021-22 Europa League semifinal draw

Eintracht Frankfurt – Barcelona winner vs West Ham – Lyon winner

Braga – Rangers winner vs RB Leipzig – Atalanta winner

More PL action

Liverpool Norwich
Three things we learned from Norwich City – Liverpool; video highlights
Sheffield United - Burnley
Three things we learned from Sheffield United – Burnley
Fulham - Newcastle
Three things we learned from Fulham – Newcastle