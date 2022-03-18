Europa League draw: West Ham vs Lyon; Barcelona could await

West Ham United will be favored to reach the Europa League final if it gets past a stiff quarterfinal challenge from French mainstays Lyon.
The Irons will have to fend off Ligue 1 standouts Lyon to reach the semifinal round, where either Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt would await David Moyes’ men.
The other side of the bracket will see two USMNT players — perhaps one should be considered an alum — as James Sands’ Rangers tangle with Braga, while Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig gets a very difficult quarterfinal task in Serie A powers Atalanta.
There’s little doubt that Braga got the best draw and Rangers the second-best as the Portuguese side and their Scottish opponents were the weakest clubs left in the competition.
2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal draw
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona
RB Leipzig vs Atalanta
West Ham vs Lyon
Braga vs Rangers
2021-22 Europa League semifinal draw
Eintracht Frankfurt – Barcelona winner vs West Ham – Lyon winner
Braga – Rangers winner vs RB Leipzig – Atalanta winner