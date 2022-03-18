Europa League, Conference League quarters: Schedule, how to watch live

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 is here and there are some intriguing clashes across the two competitions.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competition..

The Hammers beat six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16 and now get Olympique Lyon. As for Leicester City, they beat French side Rennes 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 Europa Conference League tie and finished off the job in France.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Elsewhere in the Europa League draw Barcelona faces Eintracht Frankfurt, while Glasgow Rangers meets Braga and Atalanta scraps with RB Leipzig. That means three USMNT players — James Sands, Tyler Adams, and Timothy Chandler — are on one side of the bracket. Another, Sergino Dest, is with Barcelona.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17

How to watch: Paramount+

Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

2021-22 Europa League schedule

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal draw

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

West Ham vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers

2021-22 Europa League semifinal draw

Eintracht Frankfurt – Barcelona winner vs West Ham – Lyon winer

Braga – Rangers winner vs RB Leipzig – Atalanta winner

2021-22 Europa Conference League schedule

2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal draw

Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague

Marseille vs PAOK

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven

2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal draw

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven winner vs Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma winner

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague winner vs Marseille vs PAOK winner

