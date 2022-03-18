Europa League, Conference League quarters: Schedule, how to watch live

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 is here and there are some intriguing clashes across the two competitions.
West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competition..
The Hammers beat six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16 and now get Olympique Lyon. As for Leicester City, they beat French side Rennes 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 Europa Conference League tie and finished off the job in France.
Elsewhere in the Europa League draw Barcelona faces Eintracht Frankfurt, while Glasgow Rangers meets Braga and Atalanta scraps with RB Leipzig. That means three USMNT players — James Sands, Tyler Adams, and Timothy Chandler — are on one side of the bracket. Another, Sergino Dest, is with Barcelona.
Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.
How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League
Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
2021-22 Europa League schedule
2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal draw
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona
RB Leipzig vs Atalanta
West Ham vs Lyon
Braga vs Rangers
2021-22 Europa League semifinal draw
Eintracht Frankfurt – Barcelona winner vs West Ham – Lyon winer
Braga – Rangers winner vs RB Leipzig – Atalanta winner
2021-22 Europa Conference League schedule
2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal draw
Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma
Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague
Marseille vs PAOK
Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven
2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal draw
Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven winner vs Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma winner
Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague winner vs Marseille vs PAOK winner
