Major League Soccer is back and there’s a new club in the house, a record-setting one at that.
Charlotte FC is here from scratch to take its best shot at establishing a new power in MLS’ Eastern Conference, though there will be familiar names to chase down including New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew, and MLS Cup winners New York City FC.
Both conferences will be bidding to take down defending Supporters’ Shield winners New England Revolution, who now have Jozy Altidore on board, while the West was won by surprising Colorado last year (Surely Seattle, Portland, and both LA clubs will be planning to end that title reign).
MLS begins in February this season and will end earlier than usual with a winter World Cup on the horizon.
Below you’ll find both conference standings, next week’s fixtures, and all the results from the 2022 MLS schedule.
Dig in.
MLS standings
Major League Soccer upcoming fixtures
Week 4
Saturday
NYCFC vs Philadelphia
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami
Toronto vs DC United
LA Galaxy vs Orlando
Atlanta vs Montreal
Chicago vs Sporting KC
Charlotte vs New England
Minnesota vs San Jose
Dallas vs Portland
Houston vs Colorado
Real Sale Lake vs Nashville
Sunday
New York Red Bulls vs Columbus
Austin vs Seattle
LAFC vs Vancouver
MLS 2022 season results
Week 1
Philadelphia 1-1 Minnesota
Columbus 4-0 Vancouver
LAFC 3-0 Colorado
Dallas 1-1 Toronto
Austin 5-0 Cincinnati
San Jose 1-3 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-0 Charlotte
Inter Miami 0-0 Chicago
Portland 2-2 New England
Orlando City 2-0 Montreal
Atlanta 3-1 Sporting KC
LA Galaxy 1-0 NYCFC
Houston 0-0 Real Salt Lake
Seattle 0-1 Nashville
Week 2
Chicago 0-0 Orlando City
New England 1-0 Dallas
Toronto 1-4 New York Red Bulls
Sporting KC 1-0 Houston
Montreal 1-2 Philadelphia
San Jose 3-3 Columbus
Vancouver 0-0 NYCFC
Cincinnati 0-1 DC United
Minnesota 1-1 Nashville
Colorado 3-0 Atlanta
Real Salt Lake 1-0 Seattle
Charlotte 0-1 LA Galaxy — Charlotte home debut sets MLS crowd record
Austin 5-1 Inter Miami
LAFC 1-1 Portland
Week 3
NYCFC 4-1 Montreal
Inter Miami 0-2 LAFC
Columbus 2-1 Toronto
Seattle 3-2 LA Galaxy
Houston 2-1 Vancouver
New England 2-3 Real Salt Lake
Orlando City 1-2 Cincinnati
DC United 0-2 Chicago
Philadelphia 2-0 San Jose
Dallas 2-0 Nashville
Colorado 2-0 Sporting KC
Portland 1-0 Austin
Atlanta 2-1 Charlotte
New York Red Bulls 0-1 Minnesota