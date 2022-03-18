Trent Alexander-Arnold out “weeks” with hamstring injury for Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for weeks on the sidelines, a massive injury for the Reds ahead of their Premier League title fight.

It’s a hamstring injury for Alexander-Arnold, 23, is also out of the England squad for the international break.

[ MORE: Three things learned from Arsenal vs Liverpool ]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have a headache on his hands for Sunday’s match with Burnley and even longer, though the international break and a fortunate UEFA Champions League draw against Benfica gives the club some respite.

That’s because James Milner is still sick, leaving Joe Gomez or playing left back Kostas Tsimikas or Andy Robertson out of position as his options.

Alexander-Arnold has been in exceptional form, and not just in attack. In fact, Klopp went out of his way to reject criticism of the player’s defending after the Reds’ Wednesday win over Arsenal.

As for his typically-celebrated playmaking, Alexander-Arnold’s 11 assists are tops in the Premier League. That status could slip with teammates Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson right behind him.

What did Jurgen Klopp say about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury?

“[It’s] tricky, now we will see how long it will take but of course it’s… to replace Trent is difficult, but possible,” Klopp said via Liverpool’s web site. “We always did it. We have Millie when he is then not ill anymore, we have obviously Joe and, theoretically, we can change system as well, so we have these kinds of things.

“We have a couple of options. You are right, [he’s] very influential. But if you have a look in the past when Millie had to step in, he did incredibly well. Incredibly well. He just has to be available, then that’s fine. But what we do or how Millie will be for Sunday, I don’t know at the moment.

“If not, then maybe we have a very young solution, which is fine as well or Joey as well. We will have a look. The way he plays, I don’t know any player in the world who plays like Trent to be honest, that would be difficult to find a one-to-one replacement.”

Follow @NicholasMendola