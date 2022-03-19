The FA Cup quarterfinals are here, as plenty of Premier League giants are on upset alert as the chase a place in the semifinals at Wembley.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Chelsea travel to Middlesbrough and Liverpool head to Nottingham Forest, as the second tier sides have already knocked some Premier League giants out of the competitions this season. Forest have beaten Arsenal and reigning FA Cup champs Leicester City at the City Ground, while Boro knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford and beat Tottenham at the Riverside Stadium and both second-tier teams will fancy their chances of causing yet another huge shock.

With Chelsea not allowed their full allocation of away fans due to the restrictions placed on them after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government, the west London club initially asked for this game to be played at an empty Riverside Stadium to protect the ‘sporting integrity’ of the FA Cup. That requested was quickly rescinded by Chelsea, as Boro and their owner Steve Gibson reacted angrily. That means the spice levels will be cranked up a few notches as both Boro and Forest are chasing promotion to the Premier League but would love to reach the FA Cup semifinals, at least, too.

Elsewhere, there are two all-Premier League ties as Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park, while Southampton host Manchester City at St Mary’s in two intriguing clashes. Patrick Vieira’s Palace will be more focused on the cup as they sit in midtable. While Frank Lampard’s Everton have less rest going into this game (they play vs. Newcastle on Thursday) and are more concerned about staying in the Premier League. As for City, well, they’ve drawn twice against Southampton in the Premier League this season and playing against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has proven tricky for them in recent years, but they are heavy favorites to win this tournament and won’t rotate their squad ahead of the upcoming international break.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12. There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

Below is how to watch the FA Cup live, plus the full schedule, latest odds, score predictions and more.

How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time

Kick off: March 19-20

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup quarterfinal fixtures

Saturday, March 19

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea — 1:15pm ET

Sunday, March 20

Crystal Palace vs Everton — 8:30am ET

Southampton vs Manchester City — 11am ET

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool — 2pm ET

FA Cup quarterfinal predictions

Middlesbrough 1-2 Chelsea* After Extra Time

Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton

Southampton 1-1 Manchester City* Man City win on penalty kicks

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool

Latest FA Cup odds (click here for full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner (odds before quarterfinal round)

Man City +165

Liverpool +230

Chelsea +350

Everton +1000

Southampton +1200

Crystal Palace +1600

Middlesbrough +5000

Nottingham Forest +5000

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Follow @NicholasMendola