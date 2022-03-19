Leicester vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City looks to return to the top half of the table by beating Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Foxes will be dealing with fatigue from Europa Conference League action at midweek in addition to a long list of injuries that’s been plaguing Brendan Rodgers this season.

A win for Leicester, who enters the match with 33 points, would boost it ahead of 10th place Southampton by a point.

Brentford’s won back-to-back games to pull eight points clear of the bottom three, and the visitors arrive at Leicester just three points behind the Foxes. Leicester has three matches-in-hand.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Brentford.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

The Foxes got Wesley Fofana back for their UECL match with Rennes on Thursday but is still without Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (thigh), Jamie Vardy (knee), Danny Ward (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), and Marc Albrighton (groin), Longshots to return are Wilfed Ndidi (knee) and Boubakary Soumare (knock). Patson Daka and Caglar Soyuncu are questionable through illness.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Three Bees are away from the hive. Josh Dasilva is suspended after picking up a red card, Tarique Fosu has a long-term thigh injury and Julian Jeanvier is still out with a knee problem.

How to watch Leicester v Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola