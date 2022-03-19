Middlesbrough vs Chelsea final score: Ziyech beauty highlights 2-0 win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For Middlesbrough keeper Joe Lumley it was a case of being well-positioned at the start of the shot but not a millisecond later.

Hakim Ziyech’s swerving shot caught Lumley leaning — perhaps understandably so — as the Moroccan scored the second goal of Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat of Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Ziyech now has eight goals and five assists in 32 season appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku also scored for Chelsea, though Boro was a much tougher out than the scoreline. The Blues only managed four shots on target in the contest but their keeper wasn’t troubled either. Edouard Mendy completed all but one of his 31 passes and did not have to make a save until the 85th minute.

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic went 68 minutes in the win but didn’t have much to do, getting just 31 touches and putting his best and maybe only chance off the mark.

Chelsea will face one of Southampton, Manchester City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest or Everton on the weekend of April 16 at Wembley Stadium.

The remaining three quarterfinal Cup ties will be played Sunday. Here’s the entire schedule, with live stream links and more.

