Neuer sets Bundesliga mark, Coman scorches net, Bayern wins (video)

Manuel Neuer has the most wins in Bundesliga history after the Bayern Munich man oversaw a cushy 4-0 blowout of Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.
Neuer’s 311th win comes in his 460th Bundesliga appearances, and there haven’t been many losses for one of the men who popularized the term “sweeper-keeper.”
[ MORE: Bundesliga standings, schedule, hub ]
Neuer arrived from Schalke in 2011 and is a five-time European Goalkeeper of the Year and two-time German Footballer of the Year. He’s won the World Cup with Germany and nine Bundesliga crowns with Bayern, who may make it 10 in a couple of months.
That’s because Robert Lewandowski’s brace helped the Bavarians increase their table lead to seven points before Borussia Dortmund visits Koln to finish off the league weekend on Sunday.
And how about the tangy zip on this Kingsley Coman goal? Caught the ‘keep offguard with its pace, methinks.
Coman from outside of the box! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zQJX8pLz6I
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 19, 2022
Bundesliga Matchday 27 — Fixtures and results
Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach — abandoned with Gladbach leading 2-0, 68′
Mainz 4-0 Arminia Bielefeld
Stuttgart 3-2 Augsburg
Greuther Furth 0-0 Freiburg
Hertha Berlin 3-0 Hoffenheim
Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt — 10:30am ET Sunday
Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen — 12:30pm ET Sunday
Koln vs Borussia Dortmund — 2:30pm ET Sunday