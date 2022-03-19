Neuer sets Bundesliga mark, Coman scorches net, Bayern wins (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manuel Neuer has the most wins in Bundesliga history after the Bayern Munich man oversaw a cushy 4-0 blowout of Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Neuer’s 311th win comes in his 460th Bundesliga appearances, and there haven’t been many losses for one of the men who popularized the term “sweeper-keeper.”

[ MORE: Bundesliga standings, schedule, hub ]

Neuer arrived from Schalke in 2011 and is a five-time European Goalkeeper of the Year and two-time German Footballer of the Year. He’s won the World Cup with Germany and nine Bundesliga crowns with Bayern, who may make it 10 in a couple of months.

That’s because Robert Lewandowski’s brace helped the Bavarians increase their table lead to seven points before Borussia Dortmund visits Koln to finish off the league weekend on Sunday.

And how about the tangy zip on this Kingsley Coman goal? Caught the ‘keep offguard with its pace, methinks.

Coman from outside of the box! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zQJX8pLz6I — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 19, 2022

Bundesliga Matchday 27 — Fixtures and results

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach — abandoned with Gladbach leading 2-0, 68′

Mainz 4-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Stuttgart 3-2 Augsburg

Greuther Furth 0-0 Freiburg

Hertha Berlin 3-0 Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt — 10:30am ET Sunday

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen — 12:30pm ET Sunday

Koln vs Borussia Dortmund — 2:30pm ET Sunday

