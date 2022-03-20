FA Cup: Draw, schedule, scores, updates, how to watch live, predictions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup semifinals are set, as Liverpool held off a stiff upset challenge from Nottingham Forest and its American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to set up a tasty semifinal tie with Manchester City.

The Reds will meet City around a week after they meet in Premier League play at the Etihad Stadium in what’s being widely viewed as PL title decider.

Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground on Sunday, hours after Man City got a soft penalty and overcame a loud St. Mary’s to produce an eventual 4-1 win over Southampton.

Elsewhere, Chelsea rode a couple of solid goals to a win over Middlesbrough, in doing so getting a London derby semifinal. Their opponent? Crystal Palace, who pasted Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups and will not be until at least next season now that Leicester City’s been bounced from the 2021-22 tournament.

Below is how to watch the FA Cup live, plus the full schedule, latest odds, score predictions and more.

How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time

Kick off: March 19-20

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup quarterfinal fixtures

Saturday, March 19

Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea

Sunday, March 20

Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton

Southampton 1-4 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool

FA Cup semifinal fixtures

To be played the weekend of April 16 at Wembley Stadium

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

FA Cup semifinal predictions

Latest FA Cup odds (click here for full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner (odds before quarterfinal round)

Man City +165

Liverpool +230

Chelsea +350

Crystal Palace +1600

