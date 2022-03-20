James Maddison was at his very best in a game of classy goals as Leicester City held on to beat Brentford 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Maddison set up his teammates all day but his free kick goal will join a Timothy Castagne stunner as the most talked-about Foxes moments of the match though a late injury to Kasper Schmeichel is significant cause for concern as Leicester chases the UEFA Europa Conference League title.

Yoane Wissa scored a spectacular goal of his own in the 85th minute to provide late drama in Leicester, but Schmeichel was too good even through injury in a five-save day.

Leicester sits 10th with 36 points, 12 points back of the top seven. The Bees remain eight points clear of the bottom three.

Leicester vs Brentford final score, stats

Leicester City 2, Brentford 0

Goal scorers: Castagne (20′), Maddison (33′), Wissa (85′)

Shot attempts: Leicester 12, Brentford 15

Shots on target: Leicester 4, Brentford 6

Possession: Leicester Ciry 53, Brentford 47

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Brentford

1. Beautiful goal competition: All three goals were feasts for the eyes, each the sort that make it a joy to be in the stadium (or watching on your screens, of course). Which one was best? Castagne’s hammer from distance after returning from injury? Maddison’s spell-binding free kick? Wissa’s hope to one-up Castagne? You could make an argument for any of the three, but we’ll take Castagne for a slightly-raised degree of difficult on the competition.

2. Brentford wakes up too late: The Bees were…not exactly awake in the first half, but their second half — especially the last 35ish minutes — was top drawer stuff and they probably deserved a share of the points. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was very good, however, as Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney couldn’t convert good chances. Mbeumo did get the assist on Wissa’s goal.

3. Schmeichel injury threatens UECL plans: Kasper Schmeichel had to truck through the final 10 minutes with an injury that clearly kept him from operating at his typical clean standard. The Danish goalkeeper is one of the Premier League’s underrated players and is integral to their hopes of claiming European honors and finishing as high up the table as possible.

Man of the Match: James Maddison — A goal and as many key passes (four) as missed passes. The chance-creating machine also destroyed plenty of the Bees hopes by winning 8-of-10 duels.

Timothy Castagne stunner highlights return

James Maddison spins beautiful free kick past David Raya

Yoane Wissa’s smooth strike provides grandstand finish

