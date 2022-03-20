Liverpool finally solves Horvath, Forest, sets up FA Cup semi vs Man City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath held Liverpool at bay for much of Sunday’s FA Cup tie at the City Ground, but Kostas Tsimikas found Diogo Jota for a late winner and a spot in the semifinal opposite Manchester City.

[ MORE: FA Cup draw, schedule, results ]

The winner had been drawn against Manchester City earlier Sunday, while Crystal Palace will face Chelsea on the other side of the bracket.

USMNT goalkeeper Horvath was very good for Forest but did not get the chance to show off the penalty-stopping prowess he put on display at the CONCACAF Nations League Final this summer.

But he still showed his stuff really well ahead of the USMNT’s World Cup qualifiers against Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica over the next two weeks.

Horvath made five saves and had two high claims and a punch but could not get a body part on Jota’s lunging tap of a Kostas Tsimikas cross.

That came within moments of the game’s best chance at the other end, as Forest rolled a chance just wide of the far post. And Forest found its footing in attack after going down one, but could not beat Alisson Becker to give a very lively City Ground even more reason to celebrate a deep Cup run.

Liverpool and Man City will meet in the FA Cup the weekend of April 16… one week after they tangle at the Etihad Stadium and mere days after both teams play their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second legs.

Buckle up.

Follow @NicholasMendola