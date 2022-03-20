Palace pounds Everton, on to FA Cup semis: ‘More to come from this side’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The only thing more eye-rubbing than the score line of Crystal Palace’s 4-0 win over Everton in Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal at Selhurst Park might’ve been one of the goals.

Michael Olise’s mishit strike from 16 yards looked destined for the stands but someone willed its way onto the post, the camera operator even fooled as Wilfried Zaha tracked the ball to the back post for a tap-in beyond the reach of Jordan Pickford.

Olise had assisted another goal but his reaction to Zaha’s finish betrayed any illusion that he Intended a physics-defying curler on Palace’s third goal.

Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Will Hughes also scored in the blowout, with Zaha adding an assist to his goal as the hosts but six of their 12 shot attempts on target and clinched a place in the final four.

And Zaha’s feeling good to boot. The Ivorian may just set Palace up for a rare transfer window that doesn’t involve rumors of his discontent, as Patrick Vieira’s managerial stint is off to a flier.

“Amazing,” Zaha said, via the BBC. “It’s crazy that this is the first year we’ve played together you can see the progress already. There’s more to come from this side.”

He even had the cameraman tricked 😱@wilfriedzaha reacts quickest to a shot that everyone thought was going wide!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/kJ7FaxOQJn — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 20, 2022

