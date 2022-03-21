USMNT roster for final round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT roster news: Gregg Berhalter has called up 27 players for the Yanks’ final three 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Mexico (away), Panama (home) and Costa Rica (away) beginning next week.

Sergiño Dest was included in the initial squad release, but the Barcelona right back is expected to undergo further tests to determine the severity of injury he suffered in Europa League action earlier on Thursday. His place in the squad remains in doubt less than a week before the USMNT gathers on home soil. Frequently used backups Reggie Cannon and DeAndre Yedlin are both in the squad.

Weston McKennie remains unavailable after breaking his foot earlier this month. The Juventus midfielder will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. He is expected to return to full health this summer.

UPDATE: Brenden Aaronson was forced from Red Bull Salzburg’s starting lineup on Sunday due to a knee injury. His status and place in the squad are currently unknown, though a report from ESPN claims there was no structural damage thus Aaronson could play this week.

Below is the USMNT roster for the final three games of 2022 World Cup qualifiying, against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica…

Full USMNT roster – 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

Defenders (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (Rangers), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (6): Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards (9): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille)

