The 2022 World Cup draw (analysis from ProSoccerTalk live show on YouTube) is going to be epic, as the tournament is getting closer and closer.

After years of qualifying, now it is time to focus on who will play who in Qatar in November and December 2022.

With the World Cup to be played from November 21 to December 18 across eight stadiums in five cities across Qatar, this is going to be a truly unique tournament as FIFA take their showpiece event to the Middle East for the first time in history.

The fact that they are no clear favorites to win this World Cup make it even more intriguing and that makes getting a good draw in the group stage even more important.

Which group will be the toughest? Which giant will ease through? Where will the upsets be?

We are about to find out all of that as the World Cup draw is here, with full details below on how to watch the draw, the date, start time and more.

2022 World Cup draw live, schedule, start time dates

When: Friday, April 1, 2022

Location: Doha, Qatar

Start time: Scheduled to start at 11:30am ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live updates, analysis: ProSoccerTalk live show on YouTube + Here on NBCSports.com

