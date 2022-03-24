Mexico vs USMNT live, 2022 World Cup qualifier preview: The longtime giants of CONCACAF are set to renew their bitter rivalry when the Yanks travel south to Estadio Azteca on Thursday (10 pm ET).

The challenge is even greater than usual for Gregg Berhalter and Co., this time around, as the USMNT will be without five likely starters due to a rash of injuries suffered in recent days and weeks.

First, defender Chris Richards picked up an ankle injury in the 2-0 defeat away to Canada in January; midfielder Weston McKennie broke his foot amid some of his best form since joining Juventus; goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered a foot injury just days before the New England Revolution’s 2022 opener and is yet to make his season debut; right back Sergiño Dest damaged his hamstring; and finally, over the weekend, Brenden Aaronson sprained an MCL. None of the four players, all of whom have been or became established starters during the first 11 games of World Cup qualifying, are in US Men’s National Team camp this week.

In their absences, the likes of Zack Steffen (injured throughout much of World Cup qualifying), Kellyn Acosta (four starts in WCQ), Walker Zimmerman (rotational starter at center back), Reggie Cannon or DeAndre Yedlin (four starts between them this cycle), and Gio Reyna (injured since his last USA appearance in September) will be asked to step up and end the USMNT’s eight-year wait for a return to the World Cup.

How to watch Mexico vs USMNT World Cup qualifier live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 pm ET, Thursday (March 24)

All-time series leader: Mexico – 36 wins, USA – 22 wins, Draws – 15

Current FIFA rankings: Mexico – 12th, USA – 13th



Live analysis: Here on ProSoccerTalk On-site: NBC Sports’ Nick Zaccardi will be at the Azteca TV channel/streaming: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Univision, TUDN

The stakes are high for both sides, as they sit 2nd (USA) and 3rd (Mexico) in the CONCACAF table, level with one another on 21 points. The USMNT secured another famous 2-0 victory over El Tri back in November. The USMNT has never won a World Cup qualifier at Estadio Azteca, making Thursday a rare opportunity for a first-ever WCQ double over Mexico.

A victory would put either side on the cusp of securing qualification to next winter’s tournament in Qatar, while a defeat could see either slip to within one point of 4th place (inter-confederation playoffs) with only two games left.

Mexico vs USMNT lineup, score, updates, live analysis

13th minute: We’ve got chances!

First, it’s Zack Steffen collecting a Cesar Montes header off a Tecatito cross, and the Yanks counter through Antonee Robinson on the left.

The Fulham man has had tricky moments at the back already but his cross makes its way to Timothy Weah for a less than full-force shot that Memo Ochoa palms out for a corner (which comes to nothing).

9th minute: Anything but fluid, although a nice Tecatito move in the midfield springs Mexico down the right.

Antonee Robinson is caught twice being a little too aggressive but there’s no payoff for El Tri.

1st minute: The Yanks come out of the gates fast and are pressing Mexico high up the field with numbers. Memo Ochoa is forced to intervene inside of the first 60 seconds and there are promising signs for the Yanks in a daunting atmosphere.

As an aside, Panama’s halftime lead over Honduras adds pressure to both teams’ need to create space from Los Canaleros in addition to each other.

9:44pm ET: Nerves? Yeah, we got ’em.

Hector Herrera may no longer be the surefire best midfielder in CONCACAF but he’s got a lot of big-match experience at Azteca against good opposition. The Yanks will be missing Weston McKennie and he’s the piece that give Berhalter superior footing in the middle of the park. Kellyn Acosta is good and Yunus Musah could be very good, but the former can be erratic and the latter is quite green.

9:06pm ET: The lineups are out and there are not too many surprises considering we knew Gregg Berhalter wouldn’t have access to Weston McKennie (foot), Brenden Aaronson (knee), Sergiño Dest (hamstring), Chris Richards (ankle), and Matt Turner (foot).

McKennie and Aaronson missed the 2-0 win in the reverse fixture, but this is a very similar cast. The bad news is that Reggie Cannon’s absence is COVID-related and Yedlin is the only dedicated right back currently with the team. Perhaps Joe Scally might get a call?

