The Russian Football Union didn’t let Russia president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent near-universal fallout stop it from making hopeful plans for the future.

Russia is bidding to host EURO 2028 and EURO 2032 and will compete with Turkey to host both tournaments. Italy is also bidding to host in 2032 while a team bid of England, Wales, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, and Northern Ireland is in for the 2028 tourney.

While it may appear comical at best that Russian federation would hope to host, the awarding of hosting rights won’t be done until September of 2023 and plenty could happen in the country and football world before the decision is announced in 18 months.

Still, it’s with a heaping dose of steel that Russia, currently suspended from competing in any tournament and set to miss the 2022 World Cup after being pulled from its playoff, would ask UEFA to make such a strong showing of approval by making such a decision.

FIFA has allowed foreign players to leave Russian clubs due to the attack on Ukraine and suspended all Russian clubs and national teams from international tournaments.

In other words, Turkey’s got hope of getting one of the two.

The 2020 tournament was hosted by multiple nations and the final was held in England. England also hosted in 1996 but none of the other nations bidding have staged a EURO since Italy in 1980. Russia and Turkey are yet to host a EURO.

Russia just hosted the 2018 World Cup, while Italy held the 1990 World Cup.

