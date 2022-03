Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ready for the 2022 World Cup?

Well, you’re still going to have to wait quite a while to even know the entire field thanks to the uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with The Blue and Yellow’s UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff ties set to be rescheduled.

And there will be inter-confederation playoffs as well, but the 32-team field is now more than half-full with the addition of two Asian teams and two South American sides on Thursday.

Here are all the teams set for the winter tournament in Qatar listed in their qualifying order from the hosts to the most recent addition to the field.

Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup?

Qatar

Qualified: Hosts

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: Debutant

Germany

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 19

Best finish: Four-time champions

Denmark

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: Five

Best finish: Quarterfinalists, 1998

Brazil

Qualified: Top four finish

Confederation: CONMEBOL

Previous World Cups: 21

Best finish: Five-time champions

France

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 15

Best finish: Two-time champions

Belgium

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 13

Best finish: Third-place, 2018

Croatia

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: Five

Best finish: Finalist, 2018

Spain

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 15

Best finish: Champions, 2010

Serbia

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 12

Best finish: Fourth-place

England

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 15

Best finish: Champions, 1966

Switzerland

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 11

Best finish: Quarterfinals

Netherlands

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 10

Best finish: Three-time finalists

Argentina

Qualified: Top four finish

Confederation: CONMEBOL

Previous World Cups: 17

Best finish: Two-time champions

Iran

Qualified: Top two finisher, Group A

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: Five

Best finish: Group stage

South Korea

Qualified: Top two finisher, Group A

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: 10

Best finish: Fourth place, 2002

Japan

Qualified: Top two finisher, Group B

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: Six

Best finish: Round of 16

Saudi Arabia

Qualified: Top two finisher, Group B

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: Five

Best finish: Round of 16, 1994

Ecuador

Qualified: Top four finish

Confederation: CONMEBOL

Previous World Cups:Three

Best finish: Round of 16, 2006

Uruguay

Qualified: Top four finish

Confederation: CONMEBOL

Previous World Cups: 13

Best finish: Two-time champions

