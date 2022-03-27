Transfer news: Tchouameni to Liverpool, Youri Tielemans to Arsenal

A Monaco star and ex-Monaco star are being linked with new homes in the Premier League, as Aurelien Tchouameni and Youri Tielemans are being eyed by plenty of suitors.

Tchouameni’s play has been getting him more and more buzz, while Tielemans’ words likely put more supporters on red alert after he admitted a desire for Champions League action and a readiness to “get the best out of my career.”

Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool, Real Madrid

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the teams interested in Monaco box-to-box midfielder Aurelien TchouameniI according to TalkSport.

Tchouameni, 22, has recently scored his first goal for France and Ligue 1 has already been a happy hunting ground for Real, who signed young midfielder Edouardo Camavinga last summer.

So long- and well-served by Toni Kroos and Casemiro in the heart of their midfield, Real is not waiting to find the next generation of stars for that part of the pitch.

The report also mentions Barcelona and Manchester United, and certainly this could be a case of mentioning anyone with the spending power to buy a player who every team would love to have in their employ, but Liverpool could well spend again to refresh its midfield after refurbishing CB with Ibrahima Konate and forward with Luis Diaz.

Could Liverpool use such a lynchpin? Undoubtedly. Chelsea still has a wealth of center midfield talent and it’s uncertain ownership situation makes it difficult to predict a big buy this summer. Real is the bigger threat and, of course, Man United has the riches to pull off such a buy.

Youri Tielemans to Arsenal, Manchester United

Another Monaco star has already gone onto the Premier League and made a very big name for himself, and that’s Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian star has become one of the most reliable metronomes in the league, and Tielemans has already etched his name in Leicester lore with the lone goal in an FA Cup Final win over Chelsea.

Tielemans used this international break, as many do, to answer questions about his future. While he was non-committal about when a change could happen, it sure seems like it would require Leicester getting to the UEFA Champions League if it wants him to stay at the King Power Stadium.

“Of course, I want to play in the Champions League, just like any footballer,” Tielemans said. “I’m ready to get the best out of my career. We’ll see what happens next summer, or the summer after that.”

Tielemans is a fantastic player and his stock is already high, but it could be even higher once the 2022 World Cup again shows off Belgium’s riches to the world. He’s been linked to Arsenal in the past as well as a number of other locations, so “We’ll see” could have more to do with who gets Champions League football and when. This, obviously, applies to Man Utd as well.

