USMNT player ratings vs Panama

The USMNT player ratings against Panama reflected their dominance, as Gregg Berhalter’s side eased to a 5-1 win to all but secure their World Cup qualification.

At the very least the USMNT have secured fourth-place in CONCACAF qualifying and an intercontinental playoff spot, but they are basically in the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic scored a hat trick and goals from Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira did the damage in the first half, as the USMNT were clinical and Panama had no answer.

With the win the USMNT can afford to lose 5-0 at Costa Rica on Wednesday and still qualify automatically for the World Cup.

Below are the USMNT player ratings for the win that basically clinched their spot

USMNT player ratings

Zack Steffen: 6 – A few really shaky moments trying to claim crosses in the first half and some confusion when he came off his line in the second half. Allowed Godoy to head past him late on as he couldn’t get the shutout. He will have to clear that up and he has to play regularly ahead of the World Cup starting in November. He has to.

Shaq Moore: 7.5 – Very good display from the Tenerife right back who was a late addition to the squad. Solid defensively and added plenty in attack. Can push Yedlin and Cannon all the way to be Sergino Dest’s back-up at right back.

Miles Robinson: 7 – Won the penalty kick for the fourth goal at one end, while at the other he made a few key blocks when Panama whipped in crosses early on. Solid as ever.

Walker Zimmerman: 7.5 – Won the crucial early penalty kick and was a real nuisance from set pieces. However, let Godoy beat him from a set-piece for Panama’s goal which annoyed him mightily.

Antonee Robinson: 7.5 – One mistake early to give the ball away which almost cost the USMNT, but he was so good going forward. Whipped in some delicious crosses and picked up two assists.

Tyler Adams: 8 – He was everywhere. As always. Won the ball back so many times and came up with a big block at the start of the second half. He makes this team tick.

Yunus Musah: 7 – Really solid first half as he dropped deep, got on the ball and tried to dictate the tempo of the game. Subbed off at half time to rest him.

Luca de la Torre: 8 – Very positive display from the Heracles midfielder, who got into some advanced positions and was neat and tidy on the ball. He is an underrated player who fits Berhalter’s system really well.

Paul Arriola: 7.5 – Only played the first 45 minutes but caused so many problems for Panama. Headed home the second goal and involved in the third as his pace and direct running helped the USA cause chaos in the final third.

Jesus Ferreira: 7.5 – Finished a slick move in the first half and sent an audacious bicycle kick over. Missed two big chances in the second half but kept getting into the right positions. Took his chance up top in that false nine role.

Christian Pulisic: 8.5 – An absolute menace in the first half. Played angry and led by example. Scored two penalty kicks in the first half, then finished his hat trick off wonderfully after a great piece of control and a turn. The first hat trick of his career was a huge one for the USMNT. His confidence is sky-high right now.

Substitutes

Kellyn Acosta (45′ on for Musah): 7.5 – Added extra energy in midfield.

Gio Reyna (45′ on for Arriola): 8 – Fired up! Slotted some great balls through.

Aaron Long (63′ on for M. Robinson): 6 – Did his job defensively.

Gianluca Busio (71′ on for Adams): 6 – Some nice touches on the ball.

Jordan Morris (71′ on for Pulisic): 6 – Worked hard out on the right.

