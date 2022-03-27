USMNT roster for final round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT roster news: Gregg Berhalter has called up 27 players for the Yanks’ final three 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Mexico (away), Panama (home) and Costa Rica (away) beginning next week.

Sergiño Dest was included in the initial squad release, but the Barcelona right back pulled out after suffering an injury in Europa League action. Frequently used backups Reggie Cannon and DeAndre Yedlin are both in the squad, plus George Bello and Shaq Moore were both called up due to a positive COVID-19 test for Cannon and Yedlin being suspended.

Weston McKennie remains unavailable after breaking his foot earlier this month. The Juventus midfielder will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. He is expected to return to full health this summer.

UPDATE: Brenden Aaronson was forced from Red Bull Salzburg’s starting lineup last Sunday and had to pull out, while Sergino Dest also suffered an injury and is out.



UPDATE POST-MEXICO: Both DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Weah will miss the home qualifier versus Panama due to suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Below is the USMNT roster for the final three games of 2022 World Cup qualifiying, against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica…

Full USMNT roster – 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

Defenders (10): George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (Rangers), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Shaq Moore (Tenerife) *added for final two games

Midfielders (6): Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards (8): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille)

