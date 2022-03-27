Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with their full schedule for CONCACAF’s H exagonal Octagonal round of qualifying below.

Canada (25 points) tops the CONCACAF region after 12 of 14 games, with the USMNT and Mexico (22 points each) three back in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. Costa Rica and Panama, the Yanks’ final opponents in the Octagonal, are fourth and fifth.

Here’s how to watch CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Telemundo Deportes and NBC Universo

The Octagonal is looking like it will be very tight right until the end of qualifying in March 2022 when the top three teams will advance automatically to the 2022 World Cup, and the fourth-place team will play in an inter-confederation playoff.

For now, below is all of the information you need on how, where and when to watch the USMNT in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

How to watch USMNT in qualifiers

Watch games on: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2 and Paramount+

USMNT schedule, scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1| Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Panama — March 27 — Orlando, Florida (7 pm ET)

at Costa Rica — March 30 — San Jose, Costa Rica (9:05 pm ET)

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 25 points

USA — 22 points

Mexico — 22 points (automatic spots in Qatar)

Costa Rica — 19 points (interconfederation playoff spot)

Panama — 18 points

El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)

Jamaica — 8 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

