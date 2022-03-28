The transfer news is starting to heat up ahead of the summer window as Memphis Depay to Tottenham and Raphinha to Barcelona are some of the reports doing the rounds.

This always seems to happen at this time of the year, as players head away on international duty and are usually away from their club teams for the first time since the January window closed. That means they start to talk about what the summer may bring and transfers somehow always become a hot topic…

This March international window is no different and it appears that this summer will be busier than usual as transfer markets in Europe return to their usual levels, plus there are lots of intriguing free transfer options.

Plenty of players appear to be thinking about switching things up, and let’s focus on a potential incoming and outgoing at Barcelona.

Memphis Depay to Tottenham?

It appears that Tottenham could be eyeing a cut-price deal for Memphis Depay this summer, as the Dutch forward has just over a year left on his contract at Barcelona.

Memphis, 28, is Barca’s top goalscorer this season but he’s fallen down the pecking order since Xavi arrived as manager. New signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres are ahead of him, while Ousmane Dembele has regained his fitness and form to leave Memphis on the outside looking in.

Given he only has a short period left on his contract, a report from Spanish outlet MundoDeportivo claims that Memphis is seriously considering a move away and Barcelona will be willing to move him on this summer. They say that Spurs are the frontrunners to sign him.

Per the report, Xavi is a fan of Memphis Depay but if Dembele signs a new deal (his recent form suggests a remarkable u-turn could happen) and other attacking players arrive, minutes will be limited for the Dutch international.

Would Memphis Depay be a good fit for Tottenham?

In Antonio Conte’s system he would be a good option to play under Harry Kane and split time with Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski. That would no doubt make Spurs’ squad stronger but is Memphis willing to play a bit-part role once again? He did that at Manchester United and it didn’t work out, as he regained his form and confidence when playing regularly for Lyon over the last few years. If the price is right, Spurs could do a lot worse than bringing Memphis Depay on board.

Raphinha to Barcelona?

A huge move has also been lined up by Barcelona this summer to replace Memphis Depay, as Sport claims that Leeds and Brazil star Raphinha has agreed a move to the Nou Camp.

Per the report, Raphinha and his agent (former Barcelona star Deco) have spoken to the Spanish club and the 25-year-old has agreed terms on a five-year contract. It is believed Raphinha will turn down any others moves to make the switch to Barcelona happen.

However, Barcelona must now agree on a transfer fee with Leeds United. That won’t be easy, as Raphinha has two years left on his current contract.

Leeds will demand a premium for their prized attacker but per another report from Fabrizio Romano, there is a clause in Raphinha’s contract which says he can leave for $32.7 million this summer if Leeds are relegated and he also has a release clause of $98 million if they remain in the Premier League.

Despite his obvious quality and importance to Leeds, Raphinha has looked out of sorts in recent months and perhaps now is the time for Leeds to cash-in as they have been chasing USMNT star Brenden Aaronson to bolster their attack. Aaronson would be a good replacement for Raphinha.

It looked likely that Raphinha would be heading to Liverpool or another Premier League giant after this season, but Barcelona is now the most likely option and that would probably be preferable for Leeds if they are going to (reluctantly) lose him.

