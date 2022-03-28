Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT is on the cusp of qualification to the 2022 World Cup but nothing is confirmed heading into their final qualifier.

Gregg Berhalter’s side have one foot in the World Cup after their hammering of Panama, but there is still a tiny bit of work to do in their final World Cup qualifier away at Costa Rica on Wednesday (watch live, 9:05 p.m. ET on NBC Universo and Peacock).

Ignore the banner which was mistakenly unfurled and given to the players on the pitch in Orlando after their win against Panama. They haven’t qualified. Yet.

But the scenario is very simple if Berhalter’s boys want to achieve their aim of reaching the 2022 World Cup.

Here is goes…

How can USMNT qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

USA qualify for World Cup if they win at Costa Rica

USA qualify for World Cup if they draw at Costa Rica

USA qualify for World Cup if they lose by less than six goals at Costa Rica

What has to happen for USMNT to NOT qualify for 2022 World Cup?

USA may not qualify for World Cup if they lose by six or more goals at Costa Rica. If that happens, they could finish fourth and in the inter-continental playoff spot depending on Mexico’s result against El Salvador.

If the USA lose by six or more goals at Costa Rica and Mexico get a point, win or lose but have a better goal difference than the USA if they both finish on 25 points, the USA will finish fourth and face the winner of the Oceania region in an intercontinental playoff to reach the 2022 World Cup tournament

