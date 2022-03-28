WATCH: Christian Pulisic’s 1st USMNT hat trick (That nutmeg-driven 3rd!)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic scored penalties for the first two goals of what would be the first hat trick of his United States men’s national team career, so leave it to the presumptive and perennial best American attacker to give the fan base a little style to cap off the three-pack.

Pulisic turned an entry pass into an opportunity, nutmegging a defender en route to his third goal on what was nothing short of a sensational goal for the Chelsea man.

The USMNT star now has his 19th, 20th, and 21st goals of his young career — he won’t get 22 until at least Wednesday in Costa Rica, as he’s been subbed off — and No. 21 was chef’s kiss.

Call it classy. Call it dirty. Call it cathartic. Call me maybe.

What a goal.

Pulisic’s perfect penalties put him on precipice of hat trick

