Christian Eriksen nets electric goal at Parken, stadium erupts (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Only the most extreme of cynics will begrudge anyone feeling a little emotional on Christian Eriksen’s pretty triumphant return to football.

Eriksen has looked good for Brentford in the Premier League since returning to the pitch following a near-tragic cardiac incident at EURO 2020, and he scored off the bench in his return for Denmark.

[ MORE: How can USMNT qualify, and not qualify, for 2022 World Cup? ]

And Eriksen completed the reunion tour Tuesday by scoring a world-class goal in the Denmark shirt on the same pitch where he nearly lost his life one year ago.

World Cup-qualified Denmark faced fellow Qatar entrants Serbia on Wednesday in Copenhagen, and led 2-0 when the man with the captain’s arm band delivered this arrow from outside the arc.

A Denmark centurion, Eriksen has 37 goals and 25 assists in 110 caps.

WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF! 290 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest, Christian Eriksen scores on the same pitch for 🇩🇰!! 🎥: @ESPNFCpic.twitter.com/RYdbPxLGWz — SiriusXM FC 157 ⚽️📻 (@SiriusXMFC) March 29, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola