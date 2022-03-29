Christian Eriksen nets electric goal at Parken, stadium erupts (video)

Only the most extreme of cynics will begrudge anyone feeling a little emotional on Christian Eriksen’s pretty triumphant return to football.
Eriksen has looked good for Brentford in the Premier League since returning to the pitch following a near-tragic cardiac incident at EURO 2020, and he scored off the bench in his return for Denmark.
And Eriksen completed the reunion tour Tuesday by scoring a world-class goal in the Denmark shirt on the same pitch where he nearly lost his life one year ago.
World Cup-qualified Denmark faced fellow Qatar entrants Serbia on Wednesday in Copenhagen, and led 2-0 when the man with the captain’s arm band delivered this arrow from outside the arc.
A Denmark centurion, Eriksen has 37 goals and 25 assists in 110 caps.
WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!
290 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest, Christian Eriksen scores on the same pitch for 🇩🇰!!
🎥: @ESPNFCpic.twitter.com/RYdbPxLGWz
— SiriusXM FC 157 ⚽️📻 (@SiriusXMFC) March 29, 2022