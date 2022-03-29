Egypt loses World Cup playoff, Senegal fans fire laser pointers in pens

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t adjust your screens, the screen shot above is very accurate.

An intense World Cup qualifying playoff ended in unfortunate fashion, as Senegal sealed its place in Qatar in penalties as Senegal fans shone dozens of green lasers on the Egyptian players during the spot kicks.

Senegal made three penalties to Egypt’s one after forcing extra time through Hamdi Fathi’s fourth-minute own goal to leave the sides level 1-1 after 90 minutes home and away. A further half-hour did not divide the sides, so the spot in Qatar would be determined in penalties.

The first four kickers were missed or saved before Ismaila Sarr and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng scored for Senegal. Amr Al-Sulaya buried his chance, but fellow Pharoah kicker Mostafa Mohamed was saved by Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

Sadio Mane then did what Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah could not, burying his penalty to send Senegal to the World Cup.

Biggest moment of most of these players’ careers and the Egyptians are dealing with this:

