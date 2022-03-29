Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news focuses on USMNT star Brenden Aaronson heading to Leeds, while Cody Gakpo to Arsenal is another intriguing report.

Premier League teams are starting to ramp up their summer recruitment plans and it appears many are aiming to snap up talented youngsters they can mould to fit their system.

That makes things slightly cheaper when it comes to transfer fees but these two players are both internationals and have bright futures in the game.

Let’s get stuck into these latest reports.

USMNT rising star wants Salzburg exit

A report from our colleagues at Sky Sport in Germany states that USMNT attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson is pushing for a transfer from RB Salzburg this summer.

Aaronson, 21, was the subject of several failed bids by Leeds United in January and it appears he is their number one choice to replace Raphinha, who is likely to leave this summer as Barcelona have made their move for the Brazilian playmaker.

Per the report, Salzburg want over $33 million for Aaronson and are holding firm. On top of that, this move obviously depends on Leeds United and whether or not they’re in the Premier League next season.

American coach Jesse Marsch (Aaronson’s former coach at Salzburg) knows all about the Philadelphia Union product and rates him highly as he brought him from MLS to Europe in January 2021. If Leeds stay in the Premier League, Elland Road would be a perfect landing spot for Aaronson. He works hard and like Raphinha he can play across any of the attacking midfield positions, while he also brings skill, poise and supreme passing ability.

Aaronson is kind of a mix between Jack Harrison and Raphinha and the only slight concern about him would be his physicality in the Premier League. But he’s still young and that would develop over time.

Gakpo heading to the Gunners?

Another young attacking player who could be heading to the Premier League is Cody Gakpo as Arsenal are said to be chasing the Dutch winger.

Gakpo, 22, has been a star for PSV Eindhoven this season and is set for a breakout World Cup for Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands side. Per a report from Voetbal International, Gakpo is wanted by Arsenal and they are in ‘pole position’ to sign him for over $50 million.

Gakpo recently extended his contract and has a deal at PSV until the summer of 2026 and he is said to want to pick the right club where he will play regularly (with a place in LVG’s World Cup starting lineup in mind) rather than just move for the sake of it.

Do Arsenal need another winger?

Bukayo Saka has got the right flank locked down, while Gabriel Martinelli continues to impress on the left but after that, there may be some movement this summer which gives Gakpo an opportunity to impress. Firstly, Nicolas Pepe is expected to move on and if Alexandre Lacazette leaves this summer too, perhaps Martinelli will play centrally and open up a spot on the left wing for Gakpo?

This kind of transfer seems to slot in perfectly with Arsenal’s model of signing young, hungry players as they spent big on Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale last summer. Gakpo will have plenty of options but it appears Arsenal are ready to make their move to add yet another exciting young talent.

