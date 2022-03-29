Who are the seeded teams for the 2022 World Cup draw?

Friday’s draw for the 2022 World Cup will have a number of nations hoping to get Qatar from Pot 1, loaded up with the hosts and what FIFA Rankings deem to be the seven best-qualified teams to this winter’s tournament.

The United States and Mexico… will be in Pot 2 assuming they hold on Wednesday and keep their places in Qatar. Both would’ve been hoping for Portugal to fall to North Macedonia on Tuesday but that certainly did not happen and the Yanks and El Tri will draw someone from Pot 1 on Friday.

We know that the USMNT will not draw Pot 2 nations Netherlands and Denmark, with Switzerland, Uruguay, and Croatia likely to finish in Pot 2.

Canada will finish in Pot 4 despite winning CONCACAF.

As for those teams get hallowed places in the draw?

Seeded teams for the 2022 World Cup draw

Qatar (hosts)

Argentina

Brazil

France

Belgium

Spain

Portugal

England

Who should they want (besides Qatar)?

Yes, there’s no doubt they want the hosts unless FIFA goes all 2002 Japan/South Korea (We kid, but we don’t).

It sounds silly, but the USMNT and its untested backs may be hoping for Harry Kane or Kevin De Bruyne, as England and Belgium are the two nations without World Cup, EURO, or Copa America glory in their back pockets and thus a bit more national pressure (though, of course, there are terrible amounts of pressure for every nation at the World Cup).

Spain, Portugal, and Argentina have the most question marks of the bunch, each with a relatively-glaring weakness.

In our opinion, USMNT fans should most want to miss Brazil and France. The Brazilians were unbeaten in CONMEBOL’s qualifying gauntlet and would laugh at American apologists for away losses or draws against perceived minnows: Brazil entered its final qualifier with 36 goals scored and five conceded in 16 matches (Brazil vs Argentina will not need to be played).

As for France, this is a team coming off a World Cup win and if they don’t return virtually the same roster it’s because they’ve found improvements. No one of power has really aged-out or retired aside from seldom-used Adil Rami, Steven Nzonsi, and Blaise Matuidi.

