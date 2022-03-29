Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World Cup qualifying. Drink it in, it sometimes goes down smooth.

The 2022 World Cup is on the horizon and hosts Qatar, plus 19 other nations have clinched their spot at the tournament.

As for the dates: the 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18 by 32 teams.

Here’s a look at how nations are competing for the world’s most celebrated international trophy will be determined, as well as the current odds for who could win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup qualifying is getting very interesting and there are plenty of twists and turns ahead.

Qualified nations for 2022 World Cup

CAF: None

AFC: Qatar (hosts), Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia

CONCACAF: Canada

CONMEBEOL: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay

OFC: None

UEFA: Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands

UEFA World Cup qualifying playoffs schedule/draw results

Semifinals – Thursday, March 24, kickoffs at 3:45pm ET

Wales 2-1 Austria

Sweden 1-0 (aet) Czech Republic

Italy 0-1 North Macedonia

Portugal 3-1 Turkey

Scotland vs Ukraine — postponed until June due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia vs Poland — canceled due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Finals – Tuesday March 29, kick offs at 2:45pm ET

Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine — TBD

Poland vs Sweden

Portugal vs North Macedonia

2022 World Cup qualifying inter-continental playoffs

(games will be played at a neutral site)

Asia (4th-round playoff winner) vs South America (5th-place finisher)

CONCACAF (4th-place finisher) vs Oceania (winner)

October 7

USMNT 2-0 Jamaica – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

Honduras 0-0 Costa Rica

Mexico 1-1 Canada

El Salvador 1-0 Panama

October 10

Costa Rica 2-1 El Salvador

Jamaica 0-0 Canada

Mexico 3-0 Honduras

Panama 1-0 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

October 13

USMNT 2-1 Costa Rica — 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

Canada 4-1 Panama

Honduras 0-2 Jamaica

El Salvador 0-2 Mexico

November 12

USMNT 2-0 Mexico — 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

Canada 1-0 Costa Rica

Honduras 2-3 Panama

El Salvador 1-1 Jamaica

November 16

Jamaica 1-1 USMNT

Canada 2-1 Mexico

Costa Rica 2-1 Honduras

Panama 2-1 El Salvador

January 27

Jamaica 1-2 Mexico

USMNT 1-0 El Salvador — 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

Honduras 0-2 Canada

Costa Rica 1-0 Panama

January 30

Canada 2-0 USMNT — ANALYSIS | PLAYER RATINGS | 3 THINGS

Panama 3-2 Jamaica

Honduras 0-2 El Salvador

Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica

Feb. 2

Jamaica 0-1 Costa Rica

USMNT 3-0 Honduras — ANALYSIS | PLAYER RATINGS | 3 THINGS

El Salvador 0-2 Canada

Mexico 1-0 Panama

March 24

Mexico 0-0 USMNT – ANALYSIS | PLAYER RATINGS | 3 THINGS

Costa Rica 1-0 Canada

Panama 1-1 Honduras

Jamaica 1-1 El Salvador

March 27

Honduras 0-1 Mexico

USMNT 5-1 Panama – ANALYSIS | PLAYER RATINGS | 3 THINGS

El Salvador 1-2 Costa Rica

Canada 4-0 Jamaica – Canada seals first World Cup spot since 1986

March 30

Costa Rica vs USMNT

Jamaica vs Honduras

Panama vs Canada

Mexico vs El Salvador

This is where everyone stands after an intense #CWCQ round of action.

–

Presentamos la tabla de posiciones, tras una jornada intensa de #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/AURymSjPvL — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2022

African (CAF) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Africa will put five teams in the 2022 World Cup.

Ten group winners from the second round of qualifying will be drawn into five home-and-away third-round ties.

CAF World Cup qualifying playoffs

Friday, March 25

Dem Rep of Congo 1-1 Morocco

Mali 0-1 Tunisia

Cameroon 0-1 Algeria

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

Egypt 1-0 Senegal

Tuesday, March 29

Tunisia vs Mali

Morocco vs Dem Rep of Congo

Nigeria vs Ghana

Algeria vs Cameroon

Senegal vs Egypt

CAF Group stage

Wednesday Sept. 1

Central African Republic 1-1 Cape Verde

Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Guinea

Senegal 2-0 Togo

Mali 1-0 Rwanda

Libya 2-1 Gabon

Egypt 1-0 Angola

Thursday Sept. 2

Kenya 0-0 Uganda

DR Congo 1-1 Tanzania

Niger 0-2 Burkina Faso

Namibia 1-1 Congo

Madagascar 0-1 Benin

Algeria 8-0 Djibouti

Morocco 2-0 Sudan

Friday Sept. 3

Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast

Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa

Nigeria 2-0 Liberia

Mauritania 1-2 Zambia

Tunisia 3-0 Equatorial Guinea

Cameroon 2-0 Malawi

Ghana 1-0 Ethiopia

Sunday Sept. 5

Rwanda 1-1 Kenya

Togo 0-1 Namibia

Gabon 1-1 Egypt

Monday Sept. 6

Djibouti 2-4 Niger

Uganda 0-0 Mali

Benin 1-1 DR Congo

Liberia 1-0 Central American Republic

South Africa 1-0 Ghana

Guinea vs Morocco — postponed

Ivory Coast 2-1 Cameroon — 3pm ET

Tuesday Sept. 7

Zambia 0-2 Tunisia

Malawi 1-0 Mozambique

Tanzania 3-2 Madagascar

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Mauritania

Cape Verde 1-2 Nigeria

Republic of Congo 1-3 Senegal

Ethiopia 1-0 Zimbabwe

Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria

Angola 0-1 Libya

Sudan 2-4 Guinea-Bissau

October 6

Sudan 1-1 Guinea

Morocco 5-0 Guinea-Bissau

October 7

Tanzania 0-1 Benin

Liberia 1-2 Cape Verde

Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Zambia

Rwanda 0-1 Uganda

Nigeria 0-1 Central African Republic

Mali 5-0 Kenya

Tunisia 3-0 Mauritania

Dem Rep of Congo 2-0 Madagascar

October 8

Malawi 0-3 Ivory Coast

Cameroon 3-1 Mozambique

Angola 3-1 Gabon

Egypt 1-0 Libya

Algeria 6-1 Niger

Djibouti 0-4 Burkina Faso

October 9

Ethiopia 1-3 South Africa

Guinea 2-2 Sudan

Ghana 3-1 Zimbabwe

Togo 1-1 Republic of Congo

Guinea-Bissau 0-3 Morocco

Senegal 4-1 Namibia

October 10

Central African Republic 0-2 Nigeria

Uganda 1-0 Rwanda

Kenya 0-1 Mali

Benin 0-1 Tanzania

Madagascar 1-0 Dem Rep of Congo

Zambia 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Cape Verde 1-0 Liberia

Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia

October 11

Mozambique 0-1 Cameroon

Gabon 2-0 Angola

Ivory Coast 2-1 Malawi

Burkina Faso 2-0 Djibouti

Libya 0-3 Egypt

October 12

Zimbabwe 0-1 Ghana

Namibia 1-3 Senegal

South Africa 1-0 Ethiopia

Niger 0-4 Algeria

Republic of Congo 1-2 Togo

Guinea 1-4 Morocco

November 10

Rwanda 0-3 Mali

Uganda 1-1 Kenya

November 11

Angola 2-2 Egypt

Djibouti 0-4 Algeria

Sudan 0-3 Morocco

Liberia 0-1 Nigeria

Ethiopia 1-1 Ghana

Togo 1-1 Senegal

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Tunisia

Tanzania 0-3 Dem Rep of Congo

Malawi 0-4 Cameroon

South Africa 1-0 Zimbabwe

Zambia 4-0 Mauritania

Benin 2-0 Madagascar

Guinea 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Burkina Faso 1-1 Niger

DR Congo 1-1 Namibia

Cape Verde 0-1 Central African Republic

November 13

Ivory Coast 3-0 Mozambique

November 14-16

Egypt 2-1 Gabon

Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Morocco 3-0 Guinea

Ghana 1-0 South Africa

Nigeria 1-1 Cape Verde

Senegal 2-0 Rep of Congo

Tunisia 3-1 Zambia

Cameroon 1-0 Ivory Coast

Dem Rep of Congo 2-0 Benin

Mali 1-0 Uganda

Madagascar 1-1 Tanzania

Kenya 2-1 Rwanda

Zimbabwe 1-1 Ethiopia

Libya 1-1 Angola

Namibia 0-1 Togo

Mozambique 1-0 Malawi

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Sudan

Mauritania 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Niger 7-2 Djibouti

Liberia 3-1 Central African Republic

Asian (AFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

The third round has two groups of six teams. The first two teams in each group make the World Cup. Iran and South Korea have sealed the top two spots in Group A, while Lebanon, Iraq and the UAE battle it out for third.

In Group B, Saudi Arabia and Japan qualified after the latter beat Australia 2-0 thanks to two late goals. Australia are guaranteed to be in third.

The two third-place teams play home-and-away on March 24 and 29, 2022, with the winner making the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.

Third round

Thursday Sept. 2

Japan 0-1 Oman

South Korea 0-0 Iraq

Iran 1-0 Syria

UAE 0-0 Lebanon

Australia 3-0 China

Saudi Arabia 3-1 Vietnam

Tuesday Sept. 7

South Korea 1-0 Lebanon

Vietnam 0-1 Australia

China 0-1 Japan

Oman 0-1 Saudi Arabia

Syria 1-1 UAE

Iraq 0-3 Iran

October 7

South Korea 2-1 Syria

Iraq 0-0 Lebanon

UAE 0-1 Iran

Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan

China 3-2 Vietnam

Australia 3-1 Oman

October 12

Japan 2-1 Australia

Iran 1-1 South Korea

Syria 2-3 Lebanon

Oman 3-1 Vietnam

UAE 2-2 Iraq

Saudi Arabia 3-2 China

November 11

Australia 0-0 Saudi Arabia

South Korea 1-0 UAE

Lebanon 1-2 Iran

Vietnam 0-1 Japan

China 1-1 Oman

Iraq 1-1 Syria

November 16

Lebanon 0-1 UAE

Vietnam 0-1 Saudi Arabia

China 1-1 Australia

Iraq 0-3 South Korea

Oman 0-1 Japan

Syria 0-3 Iran

Jan. 27

Australia 4-0 Vietnam

Japan 2-0 China

Lebanon 0-1 South Korea

Iran 1-0 Iraq – IRAN CLINCHES BERTH

UAE 2-0 Syria

Saudi Arabia 1-0 Oman

Feb. 1

Japan 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Lebanon 1-1 Iraq

Vietnam 3-1 China

Syria 0-2 South Korea – SOUTH KOREA CLINCHES BERTH

Iran 1-0 UAE

Oman 2-2 Australia

March 24

Australia 0-2 Japan

Lebanon 0-3 Syria

China 1-1 Saudi Arabia

Iraq 1-0 UAE

Vietnam 0-1 Oman

South Korea 2-0 Iran

March 29

Iran vs Lebanon

UAE vs South Korea

Saudi Arabia vs Australia

Syria vs Iraq

Oman vs China

Japan vs Vietnam

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

North and Central America’s first round of qualifying began in March, and now we know who’s qualified to join the USMNT, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica in the second stage Octagonal.

Four of the eight teams will qualify for the World Cup, with a fifth team making an inter-confederation playoff, scheduled for June 2022.

Here are the first three rounds of matches

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Each of 10 teams plays the other nine home-and-away. The top four teams make the World Cup and the fifth-place team goes to the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.

Out of all of the continental World Cup qualifying campaigns, this has to be the best.

Argentina and Brazil have already qualified, while Ecuador has secured at least a playoff spot and are on the cusp of automatic qualification. Chile, Peru, Colombia and Uruguay are battling for fourth and fifth place.

Matchday 1

Uruguay 2-1 Chile

Paraguay 2-2 Peru

Argentina 1-0 Ecuador

Colombia 3-0 Venezuela

Brazil 5-0 Bolivia

Matchday 2



Bolivia 1-2 Argentina

Ecuador 4-2 Uruguay

Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay

Peru 2-4 Brazil

Chile 2-2 Colombia

Matchday 3

Colombia 0-3 Uruguay

Brazil 1-0 Venezuela

Bolivia 2-3 Ecuador

Argentina 1-1 Paraguay

Chile 2-0 Peru

Matchday 4

Uruguay 0-2 Brazil

Peru 0-2 Argentina

Venezuela 2-1 Chile

Paraguay 1-1 Bolivia

Ecuador 6-1 Colombia

Matchday 5 — Postponed to Oct. 10

Colombia 0-0 Brazil

Venezuela 2-1 Ecuador

Bolivia 1-0 Peru

Argentina 3-0 Uruguay

Chile 2-0 Paraguay

Matchday 6 — Postponed to Sept. 5

Brazil v Argentina — Suspended

Ecuador 0-0 Chile

Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia

Paraguay 1-1 Colombia

Peru 1-0 Venezuela

Matchday 7

Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay

Peru 0-3 Colombia

Brazil 2-0 Ecuador

Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela

Argentina 1-1 Chile

Matchday 8

Colombia 2-2 Argentina

Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay

Paraguay 0-2 Brazil

Chile 1-1 Bolivia

Ecuador 1-2 Peru

Matchday 9

Bolivia 1-1 Colombia

Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay

Venezuela 1-3 Argentina

Peru 1-1 Uruguay

Chile 0-1 Brazil

Matchday 10

Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador

Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela

Colombia 3-1 Chile

Argentina 3-0 Bolivia

Brazil 2-0 Peru

Matchday 11

Uruguay 0-0 Colombia

Peru 2-0 Chile

Venezuela 1-3 Brazil

Paraguay 0-0 Argentina

Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia

Matchday 12

Colombia 0-0 Ecuador

Brazil 4-1 Uruguay

Bolivia 4-0 Paraguay

Argentina 1-0 Peru

Chile 3-0 Venezuela

Matchday 13

Ecuador 1-0 Venezuela

Paraguay 0-1 Chile

Brazil 1-0 Colombia

Peru 3-0 Bolivia

Uruguay 0-1 Argentina

Matchday 14

Colombia 0-0 Paraguay

Venezuela 1-2 Peru

Bolivia 0-0 Uruguay

Argentina 0-0 Brazil

Chile 0-2 Ecuador

Matchday 15 — January 27-28

Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay

Chile 1-2 Argentina

Ecuador 1-1 Brazil

Colombia 0-1 Peru

Venezuela 4-1 Bolivia

February 1

Uruguay 4-1 Venezuela

Peru 1-1 Ecuador

Brazil 4-0 Paraguay

Bolivia 2-3 Chile

Argentina 1-0 Colombia

March 24

Uruguay 1-0 Peru

Colombia 3-0 Bolivia

Brazil 4-0 Chile

Paraguay 3-1 Ecuador

March 25

Argentina 3-0 Venezuela

March 29

Peru v Paraguay

Venezuela v Colombia

Bolivia v Brazil

Chile v Uruguay

Ecuador v Argentina

Oceanic (OFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

The 11 nations of Oceania compete for one spot in the inter-confederations playoffs in June 2022.

Australia is no longer in OFC but advanced to eight of the other nine playoffs, with Israel winning OFC in 1990 after competing in the confederation for political reasons.

Only four times has an OFC team gone to World Cup, Australia in 1974 and 2006 and New Zealand in 1982 and 2010.

March 13 — Qualification match

Tonga vs Cook Islands — Tonga withdraws from competition after natural disaster

March 17 — Group stage

Cook Islands 0-2 Solomon Islands

Tahiti vs Vanuatu — canceled

March 18 — Group stage

Papua New Guinea 0-1 New Zealand

New Caledonia 1-2 Fiji

March 20 — Group stage

Tonga/Cook Islands vs Tahiti — canceled

Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu — canceled

March 21 — Group stage

New Zealand 4-0 Fiji

Papua New Guinea 1-0 New Caledonia

March 24 — Group stage

Vanuatu vs Tonga/Cook Islands — canceled

Solomon Islands 3-1 Tahiti

New Zealand 7-1 New Caledonia

Fiji 1-2 Papua New Guinea

March 27 — Semifinals

Solomon Islands 3-2 Papua New Guinea

New Zealand 1-0 Tahiti

March 30 — Final

Solomon Islands vs New Zealand– 1pm ET Wednesday

UEFA World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Thirteen European nations get spots in the 2022 World Cup.

The winners of the home-and-away round-robin group stage, held March to November 2021, go to the World Cup, as this qualifying tournament is always absolutely bonkers.

Ten runners-up will be joined by the best two Nations League group winners that did not finish in the top two of their qualifying group. The 12 teams will be separated into three groups of four, who will play semifinals and finals to determine the three remaining World Cup participants from UEFA.

The playoff semifinals will be held March 24-25, 2022, and the finals will be held March 28-29.

March 24-25

Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan

Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland

Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

France 1-1 Ukraine

Belgium 3-1 Wales

Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic

Gibraltar 0-3 Norway

Turkey 4-2 Netherlands

Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia

Malta 1-3 Russia

Slovenia 1-0 Croatia

Spain 1-1 Greece

Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland

Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Israel 0-2 Denmark

Hungary 3-3 Poland

Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

Scotland 2-2 Austria

Germany 3-0 Iceland

Andorra 0-1 Albania

Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia

Romania 3-2 North Macedonia

England 5-0 San Marino

Sweden 1-0 Georgia

March 27-28

Russia 2-1 Slovenia

Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar

Croatia 1-0 Cyprus

Norway 0-3 Turkey

Netherlands 2-0 Latvia

Belarus 4-2 Estonia

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium

Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg

Slovakia 2-2 Malta

Serbia 2-2 Portugal

Kazakhstan 0-2 France

Denmark 8-0 Moldova

Albania 0-2 England

Georgia 1-2 Spain

Armenia 2-0 Iceland

Romania 0-1 Germany

Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands

Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania

Bulgaria 0-2 Italy

San Marino 0-3 Hungary

Ukraine 1-1 Finland

North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein

Israel 1-1 Scotland

Kosovo 0-3 Sweden

Poland 3-0 Andorra

March 30-31

Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

Turkey 3-3 Latvia

Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia

Belgium 8-0 Belarus

Armenia 3-2 Romania

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France

Andorra 1-4 Hungary

Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands

Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal

Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia

Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland

Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

Austria 0-4 Denmark

Greece 1-1 Georgia

Croatia 3-0 Malta

Wales 1-0 Czech Republic

Slovakia 2-1 Russia

San Marino 0-2 Albania

Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan

Moldova 1-4 Israel

Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands

Spain 3-1 Kosovo

Montenegro 0-1 Norway

Lithuania 0-2 Italy

England 2-1 Poland

September 1

Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine

Portugal 2-1 Ireland – Ronaldo breaks men’s record

France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar

Norway 1-1 Netherlands

Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel

Moldova 0-2 Austria

Denmark 2-0 Scotland

Russia 0-0 Croatia

Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan

Turkey 2-2 Montenegro

Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia

Malta 3-0 Cyprus

September 2

Georgia 0-1 Kosovo

Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany

Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus

Andorra 2-0 San Marino

Poland 4-1 Albania

Italy 1-1 Bulgaria

Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland

North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia

Estonia 2-5 Belgium

Sweden 2-1 Spain

Iceland 0-2 Romania

Hungary 0-4 England

September 4

Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan

Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan

Latvia 0-2 Norway

Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg

Cyprus 0-2 Russia

Slovenia 1-0 Malta

Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro

Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark

Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey

Ukraine 1-1 France

Israel 5-2 Austria

Slovakia 0-1 Croatia

Scotland 1-0 Moldova

September 5

Belarus 2-3 Wales

Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia

Albania 1-0 Hungary

England 4-0 Andorra

Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania

Spain 4-0 Georgia

Germany 6-0 Armenia

Switzerland 0-0 Italy

San Marino 1-7 Poland

Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic

Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein

Kosovo 1-1 Greece

September 7

Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal

Russia 2-0 Malta

Norway 5-1 Gibraltar

France 2-0 Finland

Faroe Islands 2-1 Moldova

Montenegro 0-0 Latvia

Slovakia 2-0 Cyprus

Denmark 5-0 Israel

Croatia 3-0 Slovenia

Netherlands 6-1 Turkey

Austria 0-1 Scotland

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan

Ireland 1-1 Serbia

September 8

Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein

Iceland 0-4 Germany

Belarus 0-1 Belgium

Hungary 2-1 Andorra

North Macedonia 0-0 Romania

Poland 1-1 England

Albania 5-0 San Marino

Kosovo 0-2 Spain

Italy 5-0 Lithuania

Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland

Wales 0-0 Estonia

Greece 2-1 Sweden

October 8

Czech Republic 2-2 Wales

Estonia 2-0 Belarus

Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro

Latvia 0-1 Netherlands

Turkey 1-1 Norway

Cyprus 0-3 Croatia

Malta 0-4 Slovenia

Russia 1-0 Slovakia

Germany 2-1 Romania

Iceland 1-1 Armenia

Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia

October 9

Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland

Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia

Georgia 0-2 Greece

Sweden 3-0 Kosovo

Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria

Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland

Kazakhstan 02- Bosnia and Herzegovina

Finland 1-2 Ukraine

Scotland 3-2 Israel

Faroe Islands 0-2 Austria

Moldova 0-4 Denmark

Andorra 0-5 England

Hungary 0-1 Albania

Poland 5-0 San Marino

October 11

Belarus 0-2 Czech Republic

Estonia 0-1 Wales

Latvia 1-2 Turkey

Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar

Norway 2-0 Montenegro

Croatia 2-2 Slovakia

Cyprus 2-2 Malta

Slovenia 1-2 Russia

Iceland 4-0 Liechtenstein

North Macedonia 0-4 Germany – GERMANY QUALIFIES

Romania 1-0 Armenia

October 12

Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg

Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan

Kosovo 1-2 Georgia

Sweden 2-0 Greece

Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland

Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland

Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland

Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Denmark 1-0 Austria – DENMARK QUALIFIES

Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland

Israel 2-1 Moldova

England 1-1 Hungary

San Marino 0-3 Andorra

Albania 0-1 Poland

November 11

Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal

Georgia 2-0 Sweden

Greece 0-1 Spain

Russia 6-0 Cyprus

Malta 1-7 Croatia

Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia

Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia

Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein

Romania 0-0 Iceland

November 12

Italy 1-1 Switzerland

Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania

Austria 4-2 Israel

Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands

Moldova 0-2 Scotland

Andorra 1-4 Poland

England 5-0 Albania

Hungary 4-0 San Marino

November 13

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Finland

France 8-0 Kazakhstan

Norway 0-0 Latvia

Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar

Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands

Belgium 3-1 Estonia

Wales 5-1 Belarus

November 14

Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland

Portugal 1-2 Serbia

Greece 1-1 Kosovo

Spain 1-0 Sweden

Croatia 1-0 Russia

Malta 0-6 Slovakia

Slovenia 2-1 Cyprus

Armenia 1-4 Germany

Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania

North Macedonia 3-1 Iceland

November 15

Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy

Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria

Austria 4-1 Moldova

Israel 3-2 Faroe Islands

Scotland 2-0 Denmark

Albania 4-1 Andorra

Poland 1-2 Hungary

San Marino 0-10 England

November 16

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine

Finland 0-2 France

Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia

Wales 1-1 Belgium

Gibraltar 1-3 Latvia

Montenegro 1-2 Turkey

Netherlands 2-0 Norway

