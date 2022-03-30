Liverpool vs Watford will be an intriguing clash at Anfield on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as both teams have very clear targets for the rest of the season STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v WATFORD

For Liverpool, it’s all about the title. For Watford, it’s all about survival.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds went on a run of nine-straight Premier League games before the international break, pushing themselves just one point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of their showdown at the Etihad Stadium on Apr. 10. Klopp’s side have been ruthless in recent months, doing whatever is needed to win games and the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have popped up with big goals at big moments to compliment Liverpool’s usual cast of stars. They have the momentum in the title race as Man City have stumbled and unexpectedly dropped points over the last month.

Watford are coming off the back of a big win at Southampton before the international break as Roy Hodgson’s side have given themselves a fighting chance of staying in the Premier League as they are three points from safety but have played two games more than Everton who sit directly above them. Watford are looking much better organized defensively and going forward Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King will cause plenty of problems and that gives the Hornets a chance of staying up. This game will be tough but Watford will sit back and frustrate Liverpool and the longer it stays level, you just never know. That said, Liverpool did hammer Watford 5-0 earlier this season…

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Watford.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

James Milner was out with illness before the break, while Naby Keita is nursing a knee injury. The main concern for Liverpool is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who suffered a hamstring injury and is set to miss this clash and could be out for the big game against Man City. Joe Gomez will likely come in at right back for Liverpool.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hornets have managed to get plenty of players back fit, with Jeremy Ngakia and Nicolas Nkoulou their only concerns and both could be in the squad at Anfield.

