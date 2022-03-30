Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with their full schedule for CONCACAF’s H exagonal Octagonal round of qualifying below.

[ LIVE: 2022 World Cup qualifying hub – Schedule, results & standings ]

Canada (28 points) tops the CONCACAF region after 13 of 14 games and they are officially qualified for their first World Cup since 1986 and just their second in history.

The USMNT and Mexico (25 points each) are three back in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. Both teams are basically in, but a wild sequence of events during the final game gives Costa Rica (4th place on 22 points) a chance of advancing. Panama, El Salvador, Jamaica and Honduras have all been eliminated.

Here’s how to watch CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Telemundo Deportes and NBC Universo

The Octagonal has been very tight throughout, as the top three teams will advance automatically to the 2022 World Cup, and the fourth-place team will play in an inter-confederation playoff against the champion of the Oceania region.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

For now, below is all of the information you need on how, where and when to watch the USMNT in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

How to watch USMNT in qualifiers

Watch games on: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2 and Paramount+

USMNT schedule, scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1| Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Costa Rica — March 30 — San Jose, Costa Rica (9:05 pm ET) – Watch live on NBC Universo, Peacock

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +17 – automatic spot for Qatar

USA — 25 points (automatic spot in Qatar) GD +13

Mexico — 25 points (automatic spot in Qatar) GD +7

Costa Rica — 22 points (interconfederation playoff spot) GD +3

Panama — 18 points

El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)

Jamaica — 8 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

