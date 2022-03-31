Burnley vs Man City: How to watch live, team news, stream link

By Mar 31, 2022, 9:46 AM EDT
0 Comments

Can Burnley catch Man City with each eye on a different upcoming massive hurdle to their season goals when the Premier League leaders enter Turf Moor on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)?

The Citizens have lost just once and drawn twice since the calendar turned to 2022 but now see their table lead down to a single point over red-hot Liverpool, who they happen to face in their next Premier League encounter… which comes after a UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid.

WATCH BURNLEY vs MAN CITY STREAM LIVE

So, yes, even a Pep Guardiola team could be caught a bit sleepy, especially given City had far more players busy with the international window as well as some availability questions for players.

But Burnley’s seen safety move four points away and the 19th-place Clarets have a big midweek match as well: Everton, who’s played the same amount of matches and is the 17th-place team in question.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Man City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League to re-introduce five-subs rule next season
Premier League title race
Title race in the Premier League: Manchester City or Liverpool to win it?
Top four
Top-four battle in the Premier League

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Ben Mee won’t face his former club, and Nathan Collins will miss out after seeing a red card. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is out, but there’s hope for Erik Pieters and Matej Vydra.

Man City team news, injuries, lineup options

City hopes to get Ruben Dias, John Stones, Cole Palmer, and Ederson back.

How to watch Burnley vs Man City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
Online: Stream on Peacock Premium

More USMNT news

USMNT schedule
USMNT World Cup qualifying results, final CONCACAF standings
World Cup draw
World Cup draw: How to watch, stream, start time, date, format, pots, qualified...
USMNT
What is the best and worst case scenario for USMNT in 2022 World Cup group...