Chelsea vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Chelsea vs Brentford: The Blues will try to continue their late-season resurgence in search of a 3rd-place finish, when they host the Bees at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Having won five straight games in the Premier League, Chelsea (59 points) appear to have exited their mid-season swoon (1W-5D-1L in seven games from Dec. 16 to Jan. 18). That slide saw them swiftly exit the Premier League title race as Manchester City (70 points) and Liverpool (69 points) put miles between themselves and the rest of the field. The key factor that spurred the sudden turnaround just when it looked like Chelsea might have some work to do to secure a top-four finish? One goal conceded in five games, as Thomas Tuchel’s side found its defensive form of one year ago, when their run to UEFA Champions League glory was only just beginning.

Brentford (30 points), on the other hand, are eight games from completing the club’s debut season in the Premier League, and Thomas Frank’s side is inching closer to securing season no. 2 in the top division. After picking up just one point from eight games from Jan. 11 to Feb. 26, the Bees won back-to-back games against Norwich City (17th points – 20th place) and Burnley (21 points – 19th place) to put a fair amount of distance between themselves and the relegation zone (18th-place Watford – 22 points). Ivan Toney scored five goals in those victories, bringing his season tally to 11 goals after setting the EFL Championship alight a season ago with 31. Toney has scored seven goals in his last six PL appearances after an alarmingly slow start to the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Brentford this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (leg), Andrea Christensen (undisclosed), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Kepa Arrizabalaga (illness), Saul Niguez (COVID-19) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Saman Ghoddos (COVID-19) | OUT: Julian Jeanvier (knee)

