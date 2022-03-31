Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 31 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Ramsdale (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kourtney Hause (abdominal) | OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Saman Ghoddos (COVID-19) | OUT: Julian Jeanvier (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (groin), Tariq Lamptey (illness), Alexis MacAllister (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh), Moises Caicedo (illness)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Matej Vydra (elbow) | OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Erik Pieters (knee), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Nathan Collins (suspension)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (leg), Andrea Christensen (undisclosed), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Kepa Arrizabalaga (illness), Saul Niguez (COVID-19) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), Michael Olise (foot), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring), James McArthur (knock)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Delph (thigh), Asmir Begovic (illness) | OUT: Yerry Mina (thigh), Allan (suspension), Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Junior Firpo (knee), Leo Hjelde (knee) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Jamie Shackleton (calf)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (knee) | OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Danny Ward (knee)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knee), James Milner (illness) | OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ederson (illness), Ruben Dias (thigh), John Stones (groin), Cole Palmer (ankle) | OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Edinson Cavani (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Martin Dubravka (illness), Fabian Schar (groin), Federico Fernandez (oblique) | OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Christoph Zimmerman (eye) | OUT: Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Alex McCarthy (thigh) | OUT: Lyanco (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ben Davies (thigh), Oliver Skipp (groin) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Japhet Tanganga (knee)
Watford injuries
None
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jarrod Bowen (calf) | OUT: Vladimir Coufal (hernia), Angelo Ogbonna (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Neto (ankle), Nelson Semedo (hamstring) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (suspension), Ruben Neves (knee), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring)