Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 31 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Ramsdale (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kourtney Hause (abdominal) | OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Saman Ghoddos (COVID-19) | OUT: Julian Jeanvier (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (groin), Tariq Lamptey (illness), Alexis MacAllister (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh), Moises Caicedo (illness)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matej Vydra (elbow) | OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Erik Pieters (knee), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Nathan Collins (suspension)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (leg), Andrea Christensen (undisclosed), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Kepa Arrizabalaga (illness), Saul Niguez (COVID-19) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), Michael Olise (foot), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring), James McArthur (knock)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Delph (thigh), Asmir Begovic (illness) | OUT: Yerry Mina (thigh), Allan (suspension), Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Junior Firpo (knee), Leo Hjelde (knee) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Jamie Shackleton (calf)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (knee) | OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Danny Ward (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knee), James Milner (illness) | OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ederson (illness), Ruben Dias (thigh), John Stones (groin), Cole Palmer (ankle) | OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Edinson Cavani (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Martin Dubravka (illness), Fabian Schar (groin), Federico Fernandez (oblique) | OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christoph Zimmerman (eye) | OUT: Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alex McCarthy (thigh) | OUT: Lyanco (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ben Davies (thigh), Oliver Skipp (groin) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Japhet Tanganga (knee)

Watford injuries

None

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jarrod Bowen (calf) | OUT: Vladimir Coufal (hernia), Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Neto (ankle), Nelson Semedo (hamstring) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (suspension), Ruben Neves (knee), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring)

Follow @AndyEdMLS