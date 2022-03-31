Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league.

And there’s no bigger fight than the one that gets your team’s colors on the trophy’s ribbons.

Manchester City and Liverpool are battling for the Premier League title and it’s almost impossible to imagine anyone else joining the fray unless both teams get stuck in a gigantic rocket and sent into space (in which case Chelsea needs to get 17 points to claim the crown).

Below we focus on the standings and fixtures while analyzing the title hopes for the era’s top rivals. We will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League run-in: Top four battle – As it stands

1st: Man City – 70 points (29 games) GD +50

2nd: Liverpool – 69 points (29 games) GD +55

Manchester City

Like Liverpool, Man City has a first-leg UEFA Champions League advantage is away in the FA Cup next round but will still be favored to advance past Southampton (who has been in fine form itself), so the fixture list is going to stay congested for at least another month. Still, even drawing Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium seems likely to do the trick to sewing up another title. It would take a dramatic and pronounced run of surprises for City not to claim the crown.

Remaining games: Burnley (A), Liverpool (H), Wolves (A), Watford (H), Leeds (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Aston Villa (H). Date TBA: Brighton (H)

Rating their chances: 55 percent

Liverpool

Liverpool needs to navigate three competitions, beat Man City at the Etihad Stadium, and also manage to take at least 7-of-9 points from Arsenal away, Tottenham at home, and a Merseyside derby at Anfield. If the Reds manage to reclaim the Premier League crown, it will be incredibly well done.

Remaining games: Watford (H), Man City (A), Aston Villa (A), Everton (H), Newcastle United (A), Tottenham (H), Southampton (A), Wolves (H). Date TBD: Man United (H)

Rating their chances: 45 percent

