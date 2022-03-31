The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is complete with its full results for CONCACAF’s H
exagonal Octagonal round of qualifying below.
[ LIVE: 2022 World Cup qualifying hub – Schedule, results & standings ]
Canada (28 points) topped the CONCACAF region but only on goal differential, and they are officially qualified for their first World Cup since 1986 and just their second in history.
Mexico also qualifies with 28 points, while the USMNT and Costa Rica’s 25 points each are broken by the American’s goal differential advantage and Los Ticos will play New Zealand for the right to go to the main tournament.
USMNT schedule, scores, recaps, analysis
at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1| Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings
Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification
Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification
USA — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification
Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5
Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)
Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)
El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)
Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
For now, below is all of the information you need on how, where and when to watch the USMNT in 2022 World Cup qualifying.