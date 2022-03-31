Wolves vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Wolves vs Aston Villa: Bruno Lage’s side is all but assured of a top-half finish, which is precisely what Steven Gerrard and Co., have in their sights ahead of Saturday’s visit to Molineux Stadium (Watch live at 10 am ET, on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WOLVES vs ASTON VILLA STREAM LIVE

Wolves (46 points) are 8th in the table ahead of the season’s final stretch, with a healthy 10-point gap between themselves and Saturday’s opponent, and just a two-point deficit to overcome in their quest for European qualification (7th place – Europa Conference League). Defensively (26 goals conceded in 30 games), Lage has returned Wolves to the halcyon days of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign, when Wolves were among the Premier League’s most frustrating sides to break down, with the rare exception being the final 30 minutes of their chaotic 3-2 defeat to Leeds United just before the recent international break. Up 2-0 after 62 minutes, Wolves conceded three times in the final half-hour and missed their first chance to leapfrog the West Ham United.

As for Aston Villa (36 points), finishing in the top half would be a fantastic result in Gerrard’s first (partial) season in charge. 11 games into the season, Aston Villa sported a 3W-1D-7L record (10 points), good enough for 16th in the table at the time. Results (and performances) have been patchy the rest of the way, with back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Arsenal, snapping a run of three straight victories. Philippe Coutinho has four goals and three assists (in 778 minutes) since joining on loan from Barcelona in January, as he and star striker Danny Ings (one goal and three assists in his last four PL appearances) quickly cultivated a strong understanding of how to play together.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Aston Villa this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

TV: CNBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Neto (ankle), Nelson Semedo (hamstring) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (suspension), Ruben Neves (knee), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Kourtney Hause (abdominal) | OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS