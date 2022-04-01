Bruno Fernandes signs new Manchester United contract

Manchester United’s insured its investment in Bruno Fernandes by signing the Portuguese playmaker to a new four-year deal.

Fernandes, 27, will now be with the club through the 2025-26 season with an option for a further year. Fernandes will be 31 at the end of his deal, 32 if he triggers the option.

He has nine goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season, all of the goals coming in the Premier League. His next goal for United with his 50th and assist, his 40th.

“There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff,” Fernandes said. “More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve. We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team.”

Fernandes has the most key passes in the Premier League this season, his 78 one more than Trent Alexander-Arnold, and only four players — Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Jarrod Bowen — have more goal contributions than Fernandes this season.

The Portuguese remains one of the Premier League’s best January signings of the century, and will be key to United’s goals moving forward. He’s been outspoken about the club not living up to its standards and has earned a longer stay at Old Trafford.