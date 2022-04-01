Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 31 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 31, with Manchester United vs Leicester City, Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, West Ham vs Everton and Tottenham vs Newcastle taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-1 Watford

Wolves 0-2 Aston Villa

Manchester United 3-1 Leicester

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Leeds 2-2 Southampton

Burnley 1-2 Manchester City

Chelsea 1-0 Brentford

Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton 1-2 Norwich

West Ham 1-1 Everton

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 31

Saturday, April 2: (-667) Liverpool vs Watford (+1500). Draw: +650

Saturday, April 2: (+140) Leeds vs Southampton (+180). Draw: +245

Saturday, April 2: (-209) Brighton vs Norwich (+600). Draw: +300

Saturday, April 2: (+1200) Burnley vs Manchester City (-500). Draw: +525

Saturday, April 2: (+195) Wolves vs Aston Villa (+155). Draw: +200

Saturday, April 2: (-304) Chelsea vs Brentford (+850). Draw +375

Saturday, April 2: (-200) Manchester United vs Leicester (+475). Draw: +340

Sunday, April 3: (-134) West Ham vs Everton (+350). Draw: +265

Sunday, April 3: (-200) Tottenham vs Newcastle (+525). Draw: +320

Monday, April 4: (+290) Crystal Palace vs Arsenal (-103). Draw: +230

Follow @JPW_NBCSports