To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Liverpool’s Alisson takes center stage.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 8, as below we focus on Alisson’s incredible goal to save Liverpool’s season.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 8 – Alisson scores legendary last-gasp goal

After Liverpool had battled through injuries to star players throughout the 2020-21 season, Jurgen Klopp’s side were drawing at already-relegated West Brom and their top four hopes appeared to be in tatters with just one week of the season to go.

Then, in the 95th minute, they got a corner.

Goalkeeper Alisson came up for it and flicked home a powerful, majestic header to not only score the first-ever goal by a Liverpool goalkeeper, but it was also the most significant goal from a goalkeeper in Premier League history. There have been a few goals from goalkeepers over the years (Peter Schmeichel, Tim Howard and Brad Friedel to name a few) but this was the best and most important.

Add in that Alisson had been struggling with form and injuries all season and had recently suffered the tragic death of his father back in Brazil, and the emotions poured out of the Liverpool goalkeeper after the goal and at the full time whistle.

This is a moment anyone who was watching this game will never, ever forget. Oh, and it made the difference as Liverpool ended up finishing in the top four thanks to this goal. What can’t Alisson do?

