Like the rest of the world, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter learned during Friday’s 2022 World Cup draw that the USA will face England, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine this winter in Qatar.

Speaking immediately following the draw in Doha, Qatar, Berhalter gave his initial reactions just over seven months ahead of the 2022 World Cup opener…

“It’s a good group. With England, it’s always an exciting game, there’s always a lot of attention around that game. We’re familiar with a lot of their players, so I think it’s a great matchup.” … “The negative is that you have very little time to prepare. Our guys will come over, they’ll be playing on the weekend, and we’ll get them literally a week before the World Cup. That’s a challenge. “On the positive side, if we advance we get a bit more rest [before the round of 16].” … “England has a big history in the World Cup, and it’s great to be able to play them. I remember when we played them in 2010 (World Cup), it was a great moment, great performance by the team. And now, we get a chance to do it again against a strong team.”

As for his counterpart in that highly anticipated USA vs England showdown, Berhalter revealed that he has frequently sought out advice from Gareth Southgate since becoming USMNT boss in 2018.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie, on drawing England at the 2022 World Cup…

“Whenever you get on the world stage, you want to play the best of the best, you want to challenge yourself and see what you’re all about. I can’t think of any place or time better, than to do that now. “We have Iran, and Wales, Scotland or Ukraine as well, and those aren’t going to be easy games. But, those are games that, as a team maturing and still building and growing together, those are games that we’re going to have to learn how to win and pull results out of.”

