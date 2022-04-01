West Ham vs Everton: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton hopes to move clearer of unexpected relegation danger when it visits a West Ham side who might be turning its UCL hopes from the top four to the Europa League (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Toffees were fortunate to beat Newcastle in their last PL match before getting waxed by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Now Frank Lampard hopes to pick up points against his boyhood club ahead of a big tilt with Burnley at midweek.

Speaking of midweek, West Ham will hope to add Lyon to Sevilla on its list of Europa League victims, a mighty statement indeed. The Irons would have to beat Chelsea, Arsenal, and/or (probably and) Man City before the end of the season in order to make the Champions League through the top four, and few would be expecting that.

So West Ham boss David Moyes and Everton counterpart Frank Lampard will be looking to this one for three points — no more, no less — while also seeing a more important proverbial fish to fry in a few days’ time.

The Irons could get a boost from the long-awaited return of Jarrod Bowen, who could also be saved for Lyon.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Everton.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Jarrod Bowen (calf) | OUT: Vladimir Coufal (hernia), Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Delph (thigh), Asmir Begovic (illness) | OUT: Yerry Mina (thigh), Allan (suspension), Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee)

How to watch West Ham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com